STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME:
RENAISSANCE FAIRE
ACROSS
1. Wing it
6. Salvatore, to his friends
9. Bigger than tsp.
13. Swedish money
14. Snoop
15. Hold the floor
16. Predict from an omen
17. More of the same
18. Cell dweller
19. *Good ____, as in morning
21. *Gathering of rogues and ____, sing.
23. What engineer and auctioneer have in common
24. Japanese vodka
25. Gourmet mushroom
28. Sheer profit
30. *Set up a tent
35. “Best ____ schemes o’ mice an’ men”
37. Attention-getting interjection
39. One who looks at the stars, e.g.
40. Eye up and down
41. Train stop
43. Laughing on the inside
44. Remember this battle site!
46. Isaac’s firstborn
47. Zelensky’s capital
48. Fermented milk drink, pl.
50. Billy Joel’s “____ the Good Die Young”
52. Use lacrimal glands
53. Weakest in chess
55. Burmese neighbor
57. *Please
61. *Men’s vest
64. Child-eating daemon, Greek mythology
65. Call to Bo-peep
67. Andretti or Lauda
69. Colorado ski resort
70. “Slippery” tree
71. Phantom’s genre
72. Scotland’s famous lake
73. Johnny’s other nickname
74. Martha Washington post 1799, e.g.
DOWN
1. Rap sheet abbr.
2. Keith Moon’s instrument of choice
3. Apple’s apple, e.g.
4. Accustom
5. Like infertile land
6. Do like volcano
7. *Are
8. Swimsuit fabric
9. Not kosher
10. Island east of Java
11. Roofed colonnade
12. One of the Ivies
15. Murdering, slangily
20. Artemis’ companion
22. Island strings
24. Blended family family member
25. *Longer than a cape
26. Two under par
27. a.k.a. pilau
29. *Fare ____ well
31. *Horseshoe cleat
32. Pre-life
33. *Shakespeare’s pattern
34. *Restroom
36. Actress Moore
38. Sound of pain
42. Tutu fabric
45. Annie or Oliver, e.g.
49. Sigma Alpha Epsilon
51. Peter of Peter, Paul and Mary
54. Big name in grills
56. Giraffe’s striped-leg cousin
57. Blueprint
58. Tear down
59. Mischievous sprites
60. Decorative neckwear, pl.
61. Doorframe part
62. Tea choice
63. Infamous Roman
66. *Popular Renaissance Faire beverage
68. Like sashimi
