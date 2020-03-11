STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME:

RENAISSANCE FAIRE

ACROSS

1. Wing it

6. Salvatore, to his friends

9. Bigger than tsp.

13. Swedish money

14. Snoop

15. Hold the floor

16. Predict from an omen

17. More of the same

18. Cell dweller

19. *Good ____, as in morning

21. *Gathering of rogues and ____, sing.

23. What engineer and auctioneer have in common

24. Japanese vodka

25. Gourmet mushroom

28. Sheer profit

30. *Set up a tent

35. “Best ____ schemes o’ mice an’ men”

37. Attention-getting interjection

39. One who looks at the stars, e.g.

40. Eye up and down

41. Train stop

43. Laughing on the inside

44. Remember this battle site!

46. Isaac’s firstborn

47. Zelensky’s capital

48. Fermented milk drink, pl.

50. Billy Joel’s “____ the Good Die Young”

52. Use lacrimal glands

53. Weakest in chess

55. Burmese neighbor

57. *Please

61. *Men’s vest

64. Child-eating daemon, Greek mythology

65. Call to Bo-peep

67. Andretti or Lauda

69. Colorado ski resort

70. “Slippery” tree

71. Phantom’s genre

72. Scotland’s famous lake

73. Johnny’s other nickname

74. Martha Washington post 1799, e.g.

DOWN

1. Rap sheet abbr.

2. Keith Moon’s instrument of choice

3. Apple’s apple, e.g.

4. Accustom

5. Like infertile land

6. Do like volcano

7. *Are

8. Swimsuit fabric

9. Not kosher

10. Island east of Java

11. Roofed colonnade

12. One of the Ivies

15. Murdering, slangily

20. Artemis’ companion

22. Island strings

24. Blended family family member

25. *Longer than a cape

26. Two under par

27. a.k.a. pilau

29. *Fare ____ well

31. *Horseshoe cleat

32. Pre-life

33. *Shakespeare’s pattern

34. *Restroom

36. Actress Moore

38. Sound of pain

42. Tutu fabric

45. Annie or Oliver, e.g.

49. Sigma Alpha Epsilon

51. Peter of Peter, Paul and Mary

54. Big name in grills

56. Giraffe’s striped-leg cousin

57. Blueprint

58. Tear down

59. Mischievous sprites

60. Decorative neckwear, pl.

61. Doorframe part

62. Tea choice

63. Infamous Roman

66. *Popular Renaissance Faire beverage

68. Like sashimi

