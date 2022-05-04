ALBION — No man is an island.
Not even Keith Leatherman.
During last week’s Albion Town Council meeting, the 79-year-old Leatherman asked the town to take over maintenance of the two small islands on Trailridge Road.
The council agreed to do so after much discussion. Councilwoman Chris Magnuson said she believed the town owned the strips of land between lanes of travel and as such, it was its responsibility to care for it.
Leatherman had been the driving force behind North Ridge Village as its developer.
When the development started in 2003, people who bought plots joined the North Ridge Village Association. Dues from the association helped pay for routine maintenance, such as lighting for the sign off S.R. 9 and paying to have the grassy islands mowed.
Leatherman recently sent out more than 20 letters to property owners, requesting them to attend a meeting. Only two showed up.
The association has since formally dissolved.
“The association is gone,” Leatherman said.
For 19 years, Leatherman has been mowing the grass and paying the electric bill to light up the sign at the area’s entrance as well as a water bill.
“We’ve been paying the bills for the maintenance of it,” Leatherman told the council. “I don’t want to do it anymore.”
According to Leatherman, an agreement had been reached between commercial property owners in North Ridge Village to combine forces to pay the light bill/. The town said it would shut off the water to the area.
Also at the meeting of April 26:
• The council approved its contract with Pulver Asphalt Paving for $135,000 to extend a water main on East Hazel Street.
• The town approved Street Superintendent Corey Miller’s request to purchase a 2009 refurbished street sweeper.
“Our 1997 (model) isn’t getting any newer,” Miller told the council. “I recommend we jump on it.”
• The council gave the OK for the Albion wastewater/water departments to purchase a Ford F-250 for $48,000. The new vehicle will replace a 2008 model which has rust and other mechanical issues.
• Town Manager Jacob Ihrie told the council that it may want to consider increasing the limits allowed for spending without council approval. Currently, Ihrie can only spend $2,500 without receiving prior authorization for the town council.
In the past, this was a rare occurrence. But with prices rising so dramatically, he’s run into the situation several times in recent weeks when department heads come to him needing parts for repairs.
He said he was not asking for the council to take immediate action.
“I just wanted to get it on everybody’s radar,” Ihrie said. “I don’t think we’re going to get deflation anytime soon.”
• Leatherman reported that three news homes had started in the latest phase of the Village of White Oaks subdivision.
• The council approved a 50/50 facade grant for Pattie Gatman of Noble Property Group. Her businesses owns the building at 100 E. Main St. She said the second story windows date back to the late 1800s and are in need of repair. The roof is also leaking, she said.
The town agreed to put up $7,156 for its share of repairs.
The Albion Redevelopment Commission had given the grant a positive recommendation at its last meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.