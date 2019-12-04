ALBION — There will be plenty of area opportunities to get into the Christmas spirit this weekend.
From Albion’s annual Christmas in the Village to breakfasts with Santa in Albion and Wolf Lake to the annual Albion Lions Club’s annual citrus sales, all things holidays will be taking place on Friday and Saturday.
Friday’s Christmas in the Village event will include business open house and the S.T.A.R. Team bazaar at Grace Christian Church from 4-8 p.m.
The fourth-annual Christmas Light Parade will take place beginning at 6 p.m, with the lighting of the Christmas tree on the northeast corner of the Noble County Courthouse Square taking place at 7 p.m.
Pictures with Santa will be taken this year at Doc’s Do-It-Best Rental Center off Jefferson Street beginning at 7:15 p.m.
The organizing committee for Christmas in the Village consists of Phyllis Herendeen, Steve Hook, Tiffany Lower and Tammy Luce.
On Saturday, children can have their pictures taken with Santa — and get some good grub — during Breakfast with Santa events at the Albion and Noble Township fire departments.
The Albion Lions Club will be holding its breakfast with Santa at the Albion Fire Station from 8-11 a.m. Saturday. A free will donation will be accepted. There will be a raffle for a boys and a girls bike. Tickets cost $1 each or six for $5. Winners need not be present to win. The event will include a Santa letter box, pictures with Santa and free children’s ID with Gary Cox of the Ligonier Police Department.
The Albion Lions Club also will be holding its annual citrus sales of Florida oranges and grapefruit during the breakfast.
The Lions Club also will be taking citrus orders at the stop light in town on Dec. 6 and Dec. 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sales will take place Dec. 7 and Dec. 14 at the stoplight from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The cost is $20 per case.
Contact Duane Stohlman for large orders or information at 564-0817.
The Noble Township Fire Department will play host to its own Breakfast With Santa from 7-11 a.m. at the station, 3199 E. S.R. 109, Wolf Lake. There will be a pancake, sausage and French toast breakfast served. Children can also have their picture taken with Santa for no charge. A treat bag will also be given to children.
A free will donation will be accepted.
The Albion Rotary Club’s annual Ugly Sweater 5K will also take place on Saturday, with the 5K starting at 8 a.m. and a fun run beginning at 8:15 a.m.
Entrants should meet at the Central Noble Junior/Senior High School east door at 7:30 a.m.
Registration for the run on the day of the event will be $35 for the 5K, with a $10 entrance fee for those kindergarten through fifth-graders participating in the mile fun run/walk.
