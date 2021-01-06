Wayne Clouse
ALBION — Wayne F. Clouse, 72, of Albion, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.
He was born on Aug. 7, 1948, in Kendallville, to Frank and Elizabeth (Williamson) Clouse.
Wayne was a graduate of Albion Jefferson High School and served in the U.S. Navy.
He married Debra Jo Bridegan on Aug 24, 1969.
He was a lifetime area farmer and also worked at Moorhouse Oil and Truelove Brothers.
Wayne served on the Central Noble School Board and the Noble County Council.
He was a faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Albion.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Debra Jo Clouse; daughters, Michele (David) Mundy, of Norfolk, Virginia, Elizabeth (Todd) Vandegrift, of Holladay, Utah, Tricia (Matt) Marshall, of Fort Wayne and Andrea (Kevin) Bockelman, of Fort Wayne; and grandchildren, Grace, Meg Alison, Eleanor, Hannah, Abigail, Claire, Henry, Trevor, Wyatt, Charlotte and Clark. Also surviving are brothers, Tony Clouse, of Goshen and Tom (Sharon) Clouse, of Albion; and sister, Karen (Stan) Holdeman of Fort Wayne.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister-in-law, Connie Clouse.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m., on Saturday Jan 9, 2021, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 706 N. Orange St., Albion. Pastor Bret Frymier will officiate. Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion. Those attending the visitation or funeral are required to wear masks covering the nose and mouth, and observe social distancing.
Contributions in Wayne’s memory may be directed to Central Noble Food Pantry or Trinity United Methodist Church.
To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
