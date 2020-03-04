WOLF LAKE — The Living Water Lutheran Church has transformed a block of buildings in Wolf Lake into an intimate place of worship, Christian education and outreach since its beginning in 2002. That work over the years has led to some remarkable gifts for the congregation.
The church dedicated its latest renovation Jan. 12, which added 13 stained glass windows, a hand-carved wooden altar, additional space in the sanctuary, two classrooms, a kitchen and an accessible restroom.
Pastor Thomas Sabel said the windows found their way to Wolf Lake from North Carolina in a remarkable way.
Pastor James Haugen was Living Water’s founding pastor in 2002. His son is now a pastor in North Carolina in an area where a church was closing.
A glass worker in the congregation had made the windows for the closing church. The younger Haugen learned the stained glass windows were available to be given to another church for the shipping costs.
“Someone covered the shipping costs,” Sabel said. “The windows arrived before we knew what we were doing with them.”
City Glass in Fort Wayne cleaned the windows, repairing the leading and sizing them to fit the space at Living Water.
Sabel said the pews were also a gift from God. A Living Water member was looking for a used church pew to put in her home and connected with a funeral home in Peoria, Ill., that was redecorating and no longer needed its wooden pews.
The funeral home gave the pews to Living Water as a gift. Volunteers are now refinishing the pews a few at a time for the sanctuary, which can seat 60.
The hand-carved altar at the front of the sanctuary only took a short trip south on U.S. 33, from the former Trinity Lutheran Church in Ligonier.
Sabel said the altar features a lighted, three-dimensional hand carving of the Lord’s Supper in its base. The heavy altar is one of several created by a Decatur wood carver who gave attention to detail, right down to the flame in the lamp on the table. Sabel and his son transported the altar to its new home at Living Water.
The baptismal font is another gift, donated by Shepherd by the Lakes when that congregation bought a new one.
The latest project is the newest expansion of Living Water’s presence in tiny Wolf Lake,
Living Water began meeting Aug. 3, 2002, in the Wolf Lake Gun Club as a congregation of 14 members. By 2003, the church acquired the house and the former Wolf Lake Post Office building. The house was used as the church office and the volunteers renovated the post office building into the sanctuary.
The church started a food pantry in 2005, which continues today every Thursday from 3-5 p.m.
The church became a chartered member of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod in 2008.
Living Water bought the two buildings next to the sanctuary in 2011, using one as the educational wing and the first floor of the former grocery store for the food pantry. The latest renovation project connects the educational wing and food pantry to the sanctuary.
The congregation squeezed into the food pantry space during construction in 2019.
“It was a very tight space,” Sabel said with a smile.
Living Water held its first service Dec. 15 in the expanded sanctuary. Sabel said that despite the age of his flock, the congregation isn’t stuck in the past.
“They are a future-oriented group,” he said. “We’re looking ahead.”
