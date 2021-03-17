American culture does not value sleep very much.
In fact, the opposite might be said. President Trump touted that he slept 4 to 5 hours a night. Motivational speakers will often encourage you to get up a few hours earlier to focus on your goals.
We have common catch phrases like, “I’ll sleep when I’m dead” and “the early bird catches the worm.”
The unspoken suggestion of course being that you might miss out on important things by sleeping, that you are lazy, or that you would not be considered a business leader if you slept too much. Research shows 35% of Americans do not get the recommended hours of sleep per night. About 20% of Americans have a clinical sleep disorder.
Ninety seven percent of teenagers get less than the recommended amount of sleep. Seven out of 10 college students don’t get adequate sleep. Sleep deprivation costs the U.S. an estimated $411 billion annually.
What is the big deal about sleep deprivation you may ask? Well, it is such a big deal that sleep deprivation has a long history of being used as a form of torture by the experts that realize what a crucial role sleep plays in both physical and emotional functioning.
Sleep deprivation can lead to a range of symptoms including moodiness, fatigue, irritability, depressed mood, difficulty learning new concepts, forgetfulness, poor concentrate and judgment, lack of motivation, clumsiness, carbohydrate cravings and a reduced sex drive. If the deprivation continues, the worsening effects include disorientation, visual misperceptions, apathy, severe lethargy, and social withdrawal. Sleep deprivation may also lead to a compromised immune system, increased risk for chronic illness, respiratory disease, Type 2 Diabetes, cardiovascular disease, weight gain and early mortality.
Sleep is especially important for our emotional well-being during times of stress, like the collective stressor we are currently experiencing. Sleep will allow your brain to sort and process through the barrage of information you are faced with each day. During sleep, your sympathetic nervous system, which is activated when your brain perceives a threat, gets a chance to relax.
Levels of cortisol, the stress hormone, decreases during the first few hours of sleep. Finally, while you’re sleeping, your immune system releases cytokines that help your body fight inflammation, infection and trauma. Sleep guidelines as set by the National Sleep Foundation are as follows: toddlers: 11-14 hours, preschoolers: 10-13 hours, school age: 9-11 hours, teenagers: 8-10 hours, adults: 7-9 hours, seniors: 7-9 hours.
Practicing good sleep hygiene is essential to getting the necessary amount of sleep. Some things to avoid close to bedtime include caffeine, nicotine and alcohol. While alcohol may cause you to feel sleepy at first, it can disrupt sleep. Also avoid large meals close to bedtime.
Naps can disturb your body’s pattern of sleep and wakefulness. Exercise supports a healthy sleep routine. Make sure that you do vigorous exercise in the morning or afternoon and only relaxing exercises like yoga closer to bedtime. Go outside for natural light, it helps to maintain a healthy sleep-wake cycle.
Setting up an environment conducive to sleep is also important. If you can, make sure your sleep environment is dedicated to sleep. Avoid working or watching television on your bed. Avoid screen time for an hour before bed and follow a regular bedtime routine.
Good luck and sweet dreams.
