Compiled by Carol Bender & Matt Getts
50 years ago, June 2, 1971
Taxpayers of Indiana will pay the highest property tax levy in history, the estimate to be collect this year is $1.08 billion, which is $78.3 million or 7.82% higher than the previous year.
The Asbury and Trinity Administrative Boards voted to have unified services during the month of July. The regular times of each of the churches will prevail on the day that service will be held.
Ponderosa of Albion was offering five hot dogs for $1 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The Noble County Historical Museum will be open to the public May 30 from 1-4:30 p.m. and will remain open on Sundays throughout the summer.
Colorful slides of 19th century courthouses of Indiana were shown by professor David Hermanses of Ball State University at the May meeting of the Noble County Historical Society. During the business meeting, it was to proceed with plans to secure a heating system fro the county museum. The society also decided to enter a carriage in the Chain O’ Lakes parade on June 12.
Cub Scout Pack 3508 Cubmaster Larry Weigold and son Danny put on a skit as to what the ingredients for a Cub Scout are with the assistance of Jimmy Woodward. Bobcat awards went to Scott Luce and Jack Metzger. Mrs. S. Kirchner received a one-year pin.
45 years ago, Sept. 22, 1976
Marine Staff Sgt. Mark W. Reid, whose wife, Diana was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jobie Rater of Kendallville was participating in a major NATO maritime exercise: “Team Work ‘76.”
The Noble County 4-H members selling livestock at the Noble County Fair were thanking 623 buyers for their support at the 1976 Livestock Auction. Sixty on sheep, 20 rabbits, 109 steers, 201 swine, four quarts of milk and three gallons of goat milk ice cream totaled $87,118.01.
A special note of appreciation was expressed to the following auctioneers of Noble County who donated their service to conduct the 4-H Livestock Auction: Clair Archer, Clarence Barnhart, Avon Klopfenstein, Joe Parker, Rex Munson, Ray Addis, Peter Peters, Jerry Grogg, Kermit Fisher and Ernie Pyle.
The 4-H members of Noble County expressed special thanks to the Albion Production Credit Association. who advanced the money for this sale at no charge, so the checks could be issued immediately to the 4-H members.
LaOtto Farm Supply purchased the grand champion lamb from Kathy Riecke-Swan Township.
Wolf’s Rabbit Equipment purchased the grand champion rabbit meat pen from David Fisher-Allen Township.
Churubusco State Bank purchased the reserve grand champion steer from Dave Riecke-Swan Township.
25 years ago, June 5, 1996
TaNaya Scott of Albion was crowned queen of the Chain O’ Lakes Festival.
Newly installed officers of the Noble County Extension Homemakers Association were Ruth Pepple, treasurer; Ruthane Young, vice president; June Parr, president; Janeie Meyer, president-elect; and Jane Gaff, secretary.
The United States Achievement Academy announced that Nicole Davis has been names a United States National Award winner in science. Davis, who attends Central Noble Middle School, was nominated for the national award by science teacher Mrs. Dawn Maugel.
At Angola Speedway, local racer Kevin Todd from Albion took second place in the Super Late Models feature. Duke Berkes from Wawaka won his heat race, also in the Super Late Models division.
Wolf Lake Quarter Pint #1 baseball players with averages above .300 were Dugan Wetzel, Jimmy Barr, Andrew Brown and David Stump. Quarter Pint #2 leading hitters were Casey Dazey, Brandon Morris and T.C. Warren.
Central Noble baseball player Dan Ebey, a freshman, pitched the Cougars to the sectional championship game, throwing a six-hitter in a win over Whitko. Ebey also had two hits in the victory.
Noble County Extension Educator Doug Keenn wrote a story saying, in part, “The summer of 1996 will be the ‘Summer of the Mosquito.’ I have received a number of calls on mosquitoes and have received many mosquito bites already. They are everywhere this year, and they are out during the day as well as the evening.”
Monarch Homes was advertising two homes for sale in the Westview Addition, located just off West Main and along Weeks Street in Albion. The larger of the two homes at 1,063 square feet, had three bedrooms, two baths and a two-car garage. The price, which included the lot, was $77,534. A similar, 992-square foot home, was selling for $72,600.
10 years ago, June 1, 2011
Nick Busche was named the 2011 Chain O’ Lakes Festival grand marshal.
Candidates for the 2011 Chain O’ Lakes Festival queen candidates were Heather Combs, Michaela Golden, Kassi Rigsby, Anna Baer, Courtney Steele, Paige Garner and Megan Robertson.
Central Noble National Honor Society held its induction ceremony on May 22, 2011. New members were Erin Cole, Jenn Reimer, Alyssa Bontrager, Bonnie Wysong, Autumn Knox, Kaa Fields, Mary Ellen Potts, Peyton Richter, BreAnn Weeks, Tyler Marker and Samantha Bortner.
The Noble County Dairy Judging Team placed fifth in the Indiana State Fair Dairy Judging Competition. Members were Tim Stohlman of Ligonier, Brock Sickafoose and Lukus Troyer of Albion and Rachel Stohlman of Ligonier.
All-Northeastern Corner Conference honorees for Central Noble were Miles Merriman (golf), Rohni Beck (softball), McKynzi Grayless (softball), Darby Roe (softball), BreAnn Weeks (softball), Ryan Kumfer (baseball), Nick McCoy (baseball) and Brice Vance (baseball).
Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels declared May 22-28 Emerald Ash Borer Awareness Week — a reminder that it is important to be vigilant in slowing the spread of this devastating insect.
