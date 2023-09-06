Volleyball
Cougars fall to Fremont
Updated: September 6, 2023 @ 2:04 am
Volleyball
Cougars fall to Fremont
ALBION — The Central Noble volleyball team lost to Fremont on Aug. 29, 25-17, 21-25, 25-22 and 28-26.
Ellia Zolman and Lydia Replogle led the Cougars with six kills apiece. Bella Worman and Replogle each had three blocks. Worman finished with 12 assists. Missy McCoy added 11 assists.
Kyleigh Egolf led in digs with 25 and aces with three.
Boys Soccer
Cougars fall to county rival East Noble
ALBION — The Central Noble boys soccer team lost to East Noble on Aug. 31, 2-1.
Senior Jeremiah Imhof scored for the Cougars on a second-half penalty kick. Junior Tucker Jordan made several saves.
On Sept. 2, Lakewood Christian Academy defeated Central Noble, 2-1. The Cougars got a goal from junior Drake Cavanaugh on a penalty kick.
Middle School Co-ed Soccer
Cougars fall on penalty kicks
ALBION — Central Noble and Prairie Heights played to a 3-all tie in regulation, and the Panthers prevailed on penalty kicks, 2-1, in a match played Aug. 30.
Roark Lemmon scored twice and Maddy Skinner added the third goal in regulation.
Derick Keirn scored on the penalty kick.
