ALBION — Residents living in central Noble County will enjoy slightly lower tax rates this year, driven mostly by decreases in the Central Noble and Smith-Green schools rates.
County tax rates for 2020 in Noble County were certified by the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance in late December, setting the rates that will be assessed to property owners this year.
Tax rates are only part of the equation. The amount of property taxes you pay depends on both the rate in your tax district — the combination of all overlapping units of government that serve that parcel — and the assessed value of your property.
The value your property is multiplied by the tax rate to get the dollar amount you’ll owe this year.
Therefore, even if your rate went down, your total bill may go up slightly compared to last year if your property value went out by a larger percentage. Likewise, a rate increase doesn’t necessarily more out-of-pocket, because it could be balanced out if your property was assessed lower.
Sixteen of 22 tax districts in the county had decreases this year. The six that increased are all districts that include the West Noble School Corp.
That means all of the tax districts in central Noble County dropped a bit from 2019. Albion and Noble Township’s rates decreased by less than 2%, while York, Jefferson, Green and Albion townships were all between 2-4% reduction.
As usual, school districts are the main reason why the tax rates decreased in the region. Central Noble was down 2.5 cents, a 2.92% decrease.
Green Township residents are also benefiting from about a 5% drop in the Smith-Green tax rate, although taxes remain significantly higher compared to the past after the school district successfully passed a funding referendum in 2018. The Smith-Green tax rate in 2020 is 26 cents higher than it was in 2018.
Cities and towns had very minor swings this year. Albion’s tax rate was essentially unchanged, while Kendallville, Ligonier, Avilla, Cromwell and Rome City all had increases of less than 3%. Wolcottville experienced a 2.57% decrease, with its tax rate dropping about 2.5 cents.
Spring property taxes are due to the Noble County Treasurer’s Office in May, with the fall installment due in November. Tax bills will be mailed out later this spring.
