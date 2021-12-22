The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way the American society shops, interacts and works.
Many people are still working from home or working in a hybrid environment. It looks like the hybrid workplace is here to stay, and for employees, this means relying on connected devices from their home office setups.
In this new normal, where smart devices and online safety are a must, put cybersecurity at the top of the do-to list when working from home. Some precautions to take include performing regular software updates and enabling multi-factor authentication. There are many quick and simple steps to take to protect yourself and your company safe from suspicious online activity.
Use BBB’s tips to practice better work-from-home cybersecurity:
• Smart devices need smart security. When setting up a new device, be sure to set up the privacy and security settings on web services and devices. Keep in mind that you can limit who you are sharing information with. Once your device is set up, remember to keep updated on how secure the information is that you store on it, and manage location services so that your location isn’t accidentally exposed.
• Make passwords and passphrases long and strong. Be sure to combine capital and lowercase letters with numbers and symbols to create the most secure password. Generic passwords are too easy to hack. If you need help remembering and storing your passwords, use a password manager for help to maintain all your passwords. Whether or not the website you are on requires it, it’s vital to have a strong password for every site you use.
• Never use public computers to log in to any accounts. While working from home, it can be fun to change scenery and work from a coffee shop, library or another type of public space every now and then. While this is a great way to keep working remotely interesting, be careful to put precautions in place to protect yourself and your company from viruses or hackers. Make sure that security is always a priority, and especially while working in a public setting.
• Turn off WiFi and Bluetooth when idle. The truth is, when WiFi and Bluetooth are on, they can connect and track your whereabouts. To stay as safe as possible, turn them off when they are not needed. It’s a simple step that can help keep you safe from tracking concerns and other issues.
Visit BBB.org for more tips for Cybersecurity Awareness Month. And, if you spot a scam, whether you’ve lost money or not, report it to BBB’s Scam Tracker at BBB.org/ScamTracker and the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. Your story can help other consumers avoid similar scams.
