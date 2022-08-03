ALBION — What might a public/private partnership to provide daycare for working families in Albion look like?
The Albion Town Council is expected to hear just such a presentation at its next regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 9.
Town Council meetings begin at 6 p.m. at the Albion Municipal Building. They are open to the public.
Noble County Thrive to 5 Early Childhood Coalition Coordinator Jenna Anderson is expected to be one of the speakers.
On June 13, Anderson appeared before the Noble County Commissioners, requesting the commissioners consider using some of its American Rescue Plan monies to help prop up the county’s childcare system which is lacking in resources and availability.
Not having enough affordable childcare can inhibit a person from getting or keeping a job, leading to lost productivity and shrinking the county’s available work force.
She said the Lighthouse childcare facility in Ligonier has a waiting list of 60 children. The Kendallville Day Care Center has 49 children on its waiting list.
“Most of them it’s because of size,” Anderson said. “They’re out of space.”
Anderson pointed to a pilot program in Michigan which has seen a partnership between state, industry and parents to fund childcare centers equally.
Leatherman asked Anderson what Noble County’s contribution — if money is found — would go to.
Anderson said it could be used in a variety of ways, including a partnership to provide a building to be used for the effort or to provide scholarships for families who make too much money to get state aid but not enough to otherwise afford childcare.
The commissioners did not commit to using any ARP funds for the childcare effort, but Leatherman said if it did, it would have to be part of a joint venture.
During the council’s July 26 meeting, Albion Town Councilman Darold Smolinske said Anderson’s appearance on Aug. 9 would be more of a discussion of the opportunities and costs associated with bringing a public/private daycare to town.
Also at the July 26 meeting:
• While still interested in the concept, the council declined to sign an agreement with a company which would be involved in bringing a Safe Haven Baby Box to town at the Albion Fire Station.
According to the Safe Haven website, “Safe Haven Baby Boxes was founded by Monica Kelsey in 2015 to give mothers/parents a safe and legal option to surrender their baby 100% anonymously. Safe Haven Baby Boxes’ mission is to prevent illegal abandonment of newborns by raising awareness, and offering a 24-hour hotline for mothers in crisis.”
According to information provided by Town Manager Jacob Ihrie at the council’s July 12 meeting, a mother who does not want her infant child or fears she cannot properly care of it can simply place the infant in the specially designed box anonymously. Using the box triggers instant notifications to emergency personnel who could take possession of the baby.
There is a Safe Haven Baby Box currently in operation in Kendallville, but it hasn’t been utilized by a mother in need yet. A box in Ligonier is nearing completion.
At the July 12 meeting, the council gave Ihrie permission to gather more information.
At the July 26 meeting, Ihrie brought an agreement to the council which would allow Safe Haven Baby Boxes to collect money on behalf of the town for fundraising for the $12,000 box. The council didn’t seem to mind that portion, but hesitated when working in the agreement seemed to put the town on the hook for that $12,000.
The council wanted to know if can raise the funds for the project first, before signing an agreement committing to the $12,000 outlay.
Ihrie had no qualms with the delay.
“There’s no reason to rush this,” he said.
• The town agreed to provide storage for roofing materials for the Noble County Sheriff’s Department.
To get the best price possible for roofing materials, Sheriff Max Weber had ordered the materials up front.
“I’m trying to do this as economically as possible,” Weber told the council.
The materials are scheduled to come in any day now — but the contractor can’t do the work for perhaps nine months.
Weber told the town that he needs approximately 700 square feet for between 27-29 pallets of rolled roofing materials. Those materials have to be kept out of the elements for nine months.
According to Ihrie, Street Department Superintendent Corey Miller said there is space available in a couple of town-owned structures to hold the materials for the sheriff’s department.
The county and town would be coming up with a liability agreement for the storage.
