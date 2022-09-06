Varsity Volleyball
CN knocks off Barons
ALBION — The Central Noble volleyball team defeated DeKalb on Sept. 1, 3-1.
Kyndal Pease, Bella Womran and Kyleigh Egolf each had three aces in the victory. Worman added 23 digs and made 16 assists.
Aunna Jackson had nine kills. Kelsee Lutz had a team-best six blocks.
On Aug. 30, the Cougars were swept by Fremont, 3-0. Lutz had six kills and three blocks. Egolf had 10 digs and three aces. Worman had 12 assists.
Freshman Volleyball
Central Noble blanks New Haven
ALBION — The Central Noble freshman volleyball team defeated New Haven on Aug. 30, 25-8, 25-9.
Grace Swank was the leader in kills.
Jalayna Winebrenner led the team in assists. Whitny Replogle had team-high in aces.
Middle School Volleyball
Cougars top Hamilton
ALBION — The Central Noble eighth grade volleyball team swept Hamilton on Aug. 30, 25-23, 25-22.
The Cougars were by Kirsten Owen’s six aces. Kaydintz Bates had four aces. Sydney Wilkson had three aces.
