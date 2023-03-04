Gregg and Pam (Chaney) Rollins, of Albion, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on March 3, 1973.
They have a son and daughter-in-law, Brad Rollins and Jennie Kline Rollins, of Albion.
Mr. Rollins was a car salesman for many years. He retired as a warranty manager for Forest River in Millersburg. Mrs. Rollins was a licensed childcare provider for many years.
