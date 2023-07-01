ALBION —John and Nancy Robinson of Albion are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
They have three children, John Robinson, Michael Robinson and Rachael Robinson. They also have seven grandchildren.
They will celebrate their anniversary at the Central Noble pavilion next to the Noble County Library in Albion today from 1-4 p.m.
