ELKHART — Abigail Maskill of Elkhart and Robert G. Othmer of Woodlan, Michigan, were married July 16, 2022, in the Episcopal Church of St. John the Evangelist in Elkhart.
The Rev. Terri L.E. Peterson and the Rev. Melissa Renner officiated. Leah Martin was the organist.
The bride is the daughter of Rhonda (Carper) and Tom Mansfield of South Bend, and Matthew and Molly Maskill of Cadillac, Michigan. Her grandparents are Lynn W. and Connie Sue (Woodcock) Carper of Auburn.
The bride wore a long white fitted sheath gown with beaded off-white capped sleeves and three-foot train. The bride embroidered a dozen flowers with special meaning on a long sheer veil, which was attached to a crown of flowers. She carried a bouquet of flowers made by her mother.
The groom is the son of Rudy and Christin (Ossenheimer) Othmer of Woodlan, Michigan. He wore a gray suit with pink tie.
Emily Maskill and Anna Maskill, both of Elkhart, were maids of honor for their sister. Bridesmaids were Savannah and Sienna Harrold of San Antonio, Texas, the bride’s cousins; Lizzie Othmer of Woodlan, the groom’s sister; and Sydney Princing the bride’s friend. Flower girls were Rylinn, Annistyn and Lochlyn Carper of Columbia City, the bride’s cousins.
The bridesmaids wore long emerald green one-shoulder gowns with sparkled lace bodice. They wore headpieces similar to the bride’s and carried bouquets made by the bride’s mother. The flower girls wore light pink dresses with lace bodices and carried a floral ball made by the bride’s mother.
Matthew Othmer of Woodlan served his brother as best man. Groomsmen were Brendan VanDam, the groom’s friend; Tyler Smith, the bride’s friend; and Pablo Alvarez and Jose Bravo, the couple’s friends, all of Elkhart.
The groom’s parents hosted a rehearsal dinner on July 15 in Goshen.
A reception was held at Essenhaus Inn in Middlebury. The couple took a honeymoon to the Black Hills of South Dakota.
The couple will live in Big Rapids, Michigan. The bride graduated from Ferris State University and is employed as a communications specialist. The groom will attend Ferris State University in Big Rapids, planning to graduate in 2023 with a degree in electrical engineering.
