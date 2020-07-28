Mac Lynn and Pat Oberlin of Hamilton recently celebrated their 70th anniversary in a small party with their sons and their wives: Gary and Lee Ann Oberlin, Neil and Chris Oberlin, Steve and Cindy Oberlin and Randy and Terri Oberlin. They have numerous grandchildren and great-greatgrandchildren. The Oberlins are farmers and members of Hamilton United Methodist Church.
Oberlin-70
Amy Oberlin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Auburn Police release policy on mask order
- UPDATE_One hurt in Auburn shooting
- Holcomb to mandate mask use in Indiana starting Monday
- Howe teen sentenced for Orland burglary
- Major phone outage hits Kendallville after underground cables cut
- More than 100 nursing homes residents and staff contracted COVID-19 in five-county area
- Collision injures Waterloo motorcyclist
- Executive order details rules, exceptions for mask mandate
- Tanks for the Memories: Howe tank heads to new home in Richmond
- As cases rise again, daily COVID-19 deaths remain in decline
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Forest River to expand Butler operations
- City preparing to buy right of way for Drake Road project
- County reports four new COVID-19 cases
- Positivity continues rising as cases rise again
- Twelve seek Miss Garrett 2020 crown
- Commissioners adopt new mask standards for county employees
- Council on Aging’s longtime leader ready to retire
- Hamilton woman hurt when semi hits car
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.