The following children were born at the New Eden Care Center in Topeka recently:
Karla Kristine, a girl, born Sept. 24 to Erma (Eash) and David Schrock, LaGrange.
Michael Jay, a boy, born Sept. 24 to Verna (Schrock) and Eldon Hochstetler, LaGrange.
Miranda Alyse, a girl, born Sept. 25 to Lisa (Miller) and Karl Kurtz, Ligonier.
Melanie Elizabeth, a girl, born Sept. 26 to Sharlyn (Hochstetler) and Lyle Otto, Millersburg.
Sharon Kay, a girl, born Sept. 28 to Sara (Schrock) and John Bontrager, LaGrange.
Also born recently at home was:
Steven James, a boy, born at 10:44 p.m. on Sept. 22 to Victor and Doris Yoder, Ligonier. Steven was 7 pounds, 15 ounces at birth. He was delivered with assistance from Peaceful Beginning Midwifery Service.
