Teen arrested for allegedly shooting at police
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Police say a 17-year-old boy wanted for allegedly shooting at officers during riots in Sioux Falls over the death of George Floyd has been arrested in Kansas.
Police say the Sioux Falls teen was arrested Friday at a home in Holcomb, Kansas, without incident.
The teen was wanted on an arrest warrant for attempted murder, aggravated assault on law enforcement, and riot.
Police said they have a video of the teen throwing rocks at police, then pulling a handgun from his pants and firing in the direction of police officers during a riot in Sioux Falls on May 31 that developed from a protest over the death of Floyd in Minneapolis.
Woman arrested at Tulsa rally
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say they have arrested a woman who was inside a secure area outside an arena set to host President Donald Trump’s first campaign rally during the coronavirus pandemic.
The woman was seen Saturday on live video sitting cross-legged on the ground in peaceful protest when officers pulled her away by the arms and later put her in handcuffs. She said her name was Sheila Buck and that she was from Tulsa.
As officers put handcuffed her, Buck said they were hurting her and told them to stop. She was wearing a T-shirt that said “I Can’t Breathe” — the dying words of George Floyd, whose death has inspired a global push for racial justice.
Buck said she had a ticket to the Trump rally and was told she was being arrested for trespassing. She said she was not part of any organized group.
Police said in a news release the officers tried for several minutes to talk Buck into leaving and that she was taken into custody for obstruction after police were asked by the Trump campaign to remove her from the area.
“Ms. Buck was in an area that is considered a private event area and the event organizer, in this case the Trump campaign, can have people removed at their discretion,” according to the release, which said officers remove people “only at the direction of campaign staff.”
