Indy Police shoot armed man during traffic stop
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Police say officers shot a man who pulled out a gun during a traffic stop.
The Indianapolis Star reports that the shooting happened on Friday night on the city’s east side. Police say members of the East District Flex Team, a proactive unit that chases the city’s most violent criminals, pulled over the van and fatally shot a passenger after he pulled out the gun.
Police have not identified the man who was killed or the driver of the van. They say the driver is cooperating with their investigation.
Panel to reappoint Indiana chief justice
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Judicial Nominating Commission is set to vote later this month on reappointing Loretta Rush as chief justice of the state’s highest court.
Rush will interview with the commission on Aug. 21 at the Statehouse to seek reappointment to the post she’s held since August 2014.
The appointment of the Indiana Supreme Court’s chief justice occurs every 5 years.
The court’s four other justices will address the commission about the qualities and attributes important in a chief justice before Rush speaks to the panel.
Commission members will then enter an executive session before returning to vote in public.
Rush was sworn in as a justice on the court in November 2012 after being appointed by then-Gov. Mitch Daniels. The Judicial Nominating Commission named her Indiana’s chief justice in August 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.