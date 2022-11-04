INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana High School Athletic Association Executive Committee approved the sectional assignments in baseball and softball for this school year and next school year.
East Noble’s baseball and softball teams will have stints in Class 3A. It is the first time Knight teams will play in 3A in four-class sports since class sports began in the 1997-98 school year.
EN’s 3A sectionals for both sports will be the same grouping of teams. It will be combination of teams from the Northeast Corner Conference and the Northern Lakes Conference. The Knights will be in a sectional with West Noble, Lakeland, Fairfield, NorthWood and Wawasee. It will be Sectional 21 for softball and Sectional 22 for baseball.
East Noble will regularly reunite with couple alumni in this sectional arrangement over the next year and a half. AJ Risedorph is NorthWood’s baseball coach, and Chloe McRobbie is Wawasee’s softball coach.
There is not many changes beyond that for area teams.
In Class 1A, Fremont is back in a sectional with Lakewood Park Christian and Hamilton. Those local teams will be in Sectional 51 in both baseball and softball and the sectional will include seven teams. The other teams in the sectional are Blackhawk Christian, Canterbury, Bethany Christian and Elkhart Christian Academy.
In Class 2A, Eastside, Westview, Central Noble, Prairie Heights and Churubusco will be in the same sectional in both baseball and softball. That will make up the entire Sectional 35 in softball. Those teams will be in Sectional 38 for baseball and will also include Whitko.
Also in 3A, Angola and Garrett will be in a different sectional, Sectional 21 in baseball and Sectional 22 for softball. The other teams in those sectionals will be Bishop Dwenger, Concordia, Heritage, Leo and Woodlan.
In Class 4A, DeKalb will be in Sectional 5 for both softball and baseball with Carroll, Northrop, Snider and Fort Wayne North Side.
