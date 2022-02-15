TODAY
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Fairfield at Garrett, 6 p.m.
PREP GYMNASTICS
Angola, Eastside’s Brielle Carter at DeKalb, 6:30 p.m.
Concordia at East Noble, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Women, Saint Mary’s at Trine, 7:30 p.m.
Men, Trine at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
PREP BOYS SWIMMING
Angola, East Noble, DeKalb and Fremont at Northridge Sectional trials, 5 p.m.
PREP GYMNASTICS
Warsaw at West Noble, 6 p.m.
