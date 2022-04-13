4/11/22: This year alone, manufacturers of video games will sell about 174 million units. That’s a lot of hard-to-recycle metal, plastic and mixed-material pieces that will one day end up in landfills. As gaming continues to grow in the country, never-opened and barely used games are abundant on the secondary marketplace. Check out online resale sites like Facebook Marketplace or local yard sales and thrift shops to find games. Not only is there a wide variety of titles available, but they are often sold at a fraction of the original retail price. And stores that sell games often take them back (discs, packaging, all of it!) for free recycling.
4/12/22: Ever wonder why you can’t put recyclable plastic shopping bags in your curbside recycling bin? The plastic makeup of the bags is not the problem; the issue is their form. Since the bags are so light and flexible, they can wrap around sorting equipment and literally shut down a recycling plant. Also, plastic bags are paper-thin; they often get shredded and accidentally added to bales of recyclable paper, which contaminates the entire load. Take your plastic bags to the special recycling bins found outside supermarkets, and even better, use reusable bags to avoid plastic altogether.
4/13/22: Wild animals don’t know the difference between food that’s good for them and a meal that can harm them. One way we can help wild animals avoid harming themselves is to make our trash as unappealing as possible. The Humane Society of the United States recommends making sure all recyclables are rinsed out to the point of removing all food remnants and odors. Animals like skunks can get their heads stuck in containers in search of food. Also, be sure any plastic food wrap is rinsed and placed inside another container inside of the trash can; food wrap can be ingested when animals think it’s food.
4/14/22: Did you know plants can be stressed-out? When insects and diseases attack your garden vegetables or your indoor household plants, the plants produce a natural acid to rid themselves of the pesky intruder; unfortunately, sometimes they don’t make the acid quickly enough, and they die. But research has shown that giving plants two aspirin mixed with 2 gallons of water actually helps them speed up their natural defenses. The aspirin-and-water mixture boosts the plants’ immune system and gives them an extra helping hand so they don’t have to fight insects and disease all on their own.
4/15/22: There’s some misleading information that a spoiled wine (like an open bottle of wine that’s gone bad) can be used as a fertilizer for plants, since it’s technically made from fermented organic grapes. But hold off on giving a glass or two to your plants: Wine still has alcohol in it, and alcohol is a known herbicide that can dry out a plant. On top of that, the wine can be spoiled and start to turn into vinegar, which is also an herbicide. So skip that hack and instead pour old wine on top of your compost pile, where it will have a chance to help decompose and turn your table scraps and garden waste into beneficial mulch.
4/16/22: Instead of plastic Easter eggs or chemical dye kits, you can use natural ingredients and pantry staples you may already have on hand to create beautifully dyed real eggs. When boiling eggs to make Easter eggs, try these natural ingredients to get specific hues: For blues, try blueberries and red cabbage; for green, spinach and kale leaves produce a light shade; for pinks, sliced beets and cranberries offer deep, jewel-toned hues; and for yellow, try turmeric spice or the skins from yellow onions. And remember: The vitamin-rich broth you create can be cooled and used to feed and water plants.
4/17/22: In addition to being an unhealthy oil that’s high in saturated, artery-clogging fat, palm oil should be avoided in foods to help protect endangered orangutans. These intelligent animals, found in tropical rainforests in Sumatra and Borneo, are being eradicated as their homelands are cleared to make room for palm tree oil farms. As the rainforest land is cut, orangutans are displaced and killed, and baby orangutans often are left orphaned. To avoid palm oil, look for pure 100% oils like sunflower, olive, corn or coconut oil. Avoid anything labeled “vegetable” oil, because there is a strong likelihood that a high percentage of the content is actually palm.
