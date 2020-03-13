The Strand, Kendallville
Onward (PG) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 2, 7 p.m., Monday: Closed, Tuesday-Thursday: 7 p.m.
I Still Believe (PG) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 2, 7 p.m., Monday: Closed, Tuesday-Thursday: 7 p.m.
The Brokaw, Angola
Onward (PG) — Today: 6, 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: noon, 3, 6, 9 p.m., Monday: 7, 9:45 p.m., Thursday: 7 p.m.
I Still Believe (PG) — Today: 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: noon, 3, 6 p.m., Monday: 6 p.m., Wednesday-Thursday: 7 p.m.
Moondance — Friday-Monday: 9 p.m.
NCG Cinemas, Auburn
Bloodshot (PG-13) — 11:10 a.m., 1:45, 4:20, 7, 9:40 p.m.
The Hunt (R) — 12:40, 3, 5:15, 7:35, 9:55 p.m.
I Still Believe (PG) — 11 a.m., 1:40, 4:25, 7:05, 9:45 p.m.
The Way Back (R) — 11:25 a.m., 2, 4:35, 7:10, 9:50 p.m.
Onward (PG) — 11 a.m., 1:35, 4:10, 6:45, 9:25 p.m.
The Invisible Man (R) — 12:50, 3:45, 6:40, 9:35 p.m.
The Call of the Wild (PG) — 11:20 a.m., 1:50, 4:20, 6:50, 9:20 p.m.
Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) — 11:05 a.m., 1:30, 4, 6:30 p.m.
