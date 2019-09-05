AUBURN — The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum is encouraging grandparents and grandchildren alike to spend a day exploring and experimenting with clay sculpting, racetrack design and a reading of the book “If I Built a Car” by Chris Van Dusen.
The museum’s Grandparents Day event will take place Sunday in the Metal Technologies Inc. Education center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be followed by the museum’s Sunday Spotlight, “Duesenberg: A Legend in racing and Luxury,” at 2 p.m.
Both events are free to the public with museum admission. Book readings will be held at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon.
