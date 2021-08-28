High fives
To the generations of people who have worked tirelessly to produce the annual Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, which starts this week. This is one of the biggest festivals in the state and brings in thousands of people from across the United States and the globe. (Make sure you read today’s front-page story about the history of the classic car auction. What dedication!)
To Dr. Todd Rumsey, chief of staff at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, for bringing some levity and science to a meeting of the Fremont Community Schools Board of Trustees where most of the comments were against common sense measures to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the pandemic began, Rumsey and Dr. Ted Crisman, health officer of Steuben County, have appeared countless times at news conferences and round tables to offer the best advice — and sometimes orders — to battle the pandemic.
To the fine folks who had the foresight in LaGrange County to establish a community foundation. The LaGrange County Community Foundation will be celebrating 30 years this week. We expect many of our local foundations in northeast Indiana will be marking similar milestones as they were all founded about the same time with the generous help of the Lilly Endowment.
To Elten and Carolyn Powers and the many people who have volunteered to make the Pleasant Lake History Museum such a success. With much help from area museum professionals, Pleasant Lake’s displays are very well done and worth a look. See today’s Life section for a sneak peek.
