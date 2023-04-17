PREP BOYS GOLF
Central Noble at Wawasee (Maxwelton), 4:30 p.m.
DeKalb at East Noble (Noble Hawk), 4:30 p.m.
Westview at Fremont (Lake James), 4:30 p.m.
Garrett at Churubusco (Eel River), 5 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Canterbury (Chestnut Hills), 5 p.m.
PREP TRACK & FIELD
Angola at Garrett, 4:45 p.m.
Central Noble at West Noble, 4:45 p.m.
Eastside, Fremont and Hamilton at Churubusco, 4:45 p.m.
Lakeland at Westview, 4:45 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Fairfield, 4:45 p.m.
DeKalb at Columbia City, 5 p.m.
Leo at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Westview at West Noble, 5 p.m.
Fremont at Angola, 5:30 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Central Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Churubusco at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.
Blackhawk Christian at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Garrett, 5:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne South Side at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Westview at West Noble, 5 p.m.
Fremont at Angola, 5:30 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Central Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Churubusco at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.
DeKalb at Concordia, 5:30 p.m.
Hamilton at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Garrett, 5:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Westview at Prairie Heights, 4:30 p.m.
West Noble at Fairfield, 4:30 p.m.
DeKalb at Fremont, 4:45 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Lakeland, 4:45 p.m.
Bellmont at East Noble, 5 p.m.
Churubusco at Columbia City, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S BOWLING
Trine at ISC/ITC Nationals (South Point Bowling Plaza), Las Vegas, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S GOLF
Trine’s AC Eddy Invitational, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Adrian at Trine, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Trine men and women at Adrian, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE
Albion at Trine, 7 p.m.
