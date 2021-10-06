To the editor:
It's that time of the year again. We will be having "The Kids Corner" this year on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 1-3 p.m. at the Catholic church in Auburn.
We are asking that you please wear a mask to protect yourself as well as our staff.
We are asking for volunteers again this year. We don't do it without help from all our wonderful volunteers.
We are in need of gifts for our teen ages such as footballs, basketballs, watches, etc.
We always accept toys before hand to refurbish them.
Again this year we will have Santa, refreshments and crafts.
All children will receive an Xmas stocking with goodies.
We are always open for suggestions and comments or questions.
Thank you in advance.
Jeanne Deloziek, Darline Mauis, Deb Leon and Sharon Farmer
