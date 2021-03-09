College Basketball
MIAA honors Bowman
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University junior guard Nick Bowman was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Player of the Week Monday for his efforts last week in leading the Thunder to the conference tournament championship.
Bowman averaged 17.7 points, 2.7 assists and 2.3 steals per game as Trine went 3-0 last week. He made 19-of-20 free throws and also blocked two shots.
This was the third time this season Bowman was named MIAA Player of the Week.
College Wrestling
Morrison wins a match at nationals
TIFFIN, Ohio — Trine University freshman Riley Morrison won a match at 109 pounds in the seventh annual National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships Saturday at Tiffin University.
Morrison won her first consolation match by pin in 34 seconds over Lindenwood’s Valerilla Mamleeva.
Morrison was pinned by Natalie Reyna from McKendree in the first round. Morrison was eliminated from the tournament with a technical fall loss to Adrian’s Emily Mendez in a consolation match, 12-1 in 4 minutes, 43 seconds.
“I am really proud of Riley for her performance this season,” Trine coach Amy Hildebrandt said in a Trine statement. “She met the adversity of the year head-on and her hard work has really paid off. I can not wait to see what she is able to accomplish over the next few years.”
College Lacrosse Trine women earn first win over Belles
SOUTH BEND — Trine University’s women’s lacrosse team defeated Saint Mary’s 14-12 on Saturday afternoon at Purcell Athletic Fields. It was the first victory for the Thunder in program history over the Belles.
Trine (3-1) rallied from a 4-0 deficit 10 and a half minutes into the contest, and scored five of the first six goals in the second half to take a 12-7 lead with just under 17 and a half minutes to play.
Emily Morthorst made 17 saves in goal for the Thunder. She was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Week. The senior from Fort Wayne had a .595 save percentage over three halves of play to help Trine win both of its games last week.
Ella Dougherty had four goals and an assist for Trine. Nikki Hibler, Liv Ghent, Kristin John and Kristen Nguyen had two goals apiece. Hibler and Danielle Gargiulo each had two assists.
Trine men fall in season opener
ANGOLA — The Trine men’s lacrosse team opened its season with an 11-10 loss to Adrian Saturday at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium.
After the Bulldogs went on a 9-2 run, the Thunder’s rally fell short. Trine scored three goals in the final five and a half minutes to draw within one late in the fourth quarter, but could not get the tying goal.
Tyler Corless led the Thunder with four goals and an assist. Andrew Douglas had two goals and three assists, and Austin Lindell had two goals and an assist.
Nick DiPaolo started in goal for Trine and made 11 saves. Anthony Marasco made a stop in the final 4 minutes, 44 seconds.
College Volleyball Trine men lose 2 to Mount Union
ALLIANCE, Ohio — Trine University’s men’s volleyball team lost two matches to Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League rival Mount Union on Sunday. The Purple Raiders (10-2, 6-2 MCVL) won the first match 25-16, 25-21, 25-14, and took the second match 28-26, 19-25, 25-23, 25-19.
In the second match, Kyle Dixon had 16 kills and Hunter Haas had 18 digs for the Thunder (7-5, 7-5). Ethan Howard had 39 assists and eight digs. Parker Beale had 14 kills, six digs and three solo blocks.
In the first match, Beale had eight kills, three digs and a solo block for Trine. Howard had 19 assists and nine digs.
College Hockey Trine women lose to Lake Forest
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s hockey team lost to Lake Forest 4-1 on Saturday afternoon at Thunder Ice Arena.
The Foresters (1-5) scored their first three goals in the first 9 minutes, 25 seconds of the game.
Michelle Byker scored late in the third period for the Thunder (4-10, 2-6 Northern Collegiate Hockey Association) on assists from Eryn Isaacson and Theresa DiMaggio. Emily Nettesheim made 25 saves in goal.
Trine will play at Aurora in a quarterfinal game of the NCHA Playoffs Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Adrian too much for Thunder men
Trine’s NCAA men’s hockey team lost to Adrian 11-1 on the road on Saturday and 10-3 at Thunder Ice Arena on Friday.
Garrett Hallford scored in each of those for the Thunder (5-9-1, 3-4-1 Northern Collegiate Hockey Association).
Trine will play at Adrian (15-5, 8-0) in a quarterfinal game of the NCHA Playoffs today at 7:05 p.m. The Bulldogs have won the previous four meetings this season by a combined score of 32-8.
Bowling
Auburn Bowl reports top scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its top performances from the week of March 1.
Papa Johns Bowler of the Week honors went to Rickey Lannet for the men (170 pins over average), Bobbi Gatchell for the women (115) and Elizabeth Jones for youth (138).
MEN: Moose — Tom Slaughter 298, Tim Klinker 277, 724 series, Jack Pfierman 263, 704 series; Rickey Lannet 260, 707 series. Booster — Kris Purdy 277, Taylor Schwartz 274, Matthew Patrick 266, 711 series; Mark Medler 258, 707 series, Gary Bolton 258, Billy Zink 257, Kris Levy 256. Northeast Indiana Classic — Mike Plummer 279, Jason Flaugh 703 series. Industrial — Mike Hasselman 257. Friday Night Recreation — Jim Jarman 266, 717 series. Bowler & Bowlerettes — Jerry Baker 270, 701 series.
WOMEN: Moose — Amy Patrick 258, 602 series. Booster — Heather Newman 245, 672 series, Cheyene Woods 237 581 series, Dawn Simmons 209, 563 series, Bobbi Gatchell 207, 523 series, Megan Restle 201, Annette Brumbaugh 200, 555 series, Monica Letts 530 series.
YOUTH: Northeast Indiana Classic — Skyler Plummer 246, 691 series, Kyle Toyias 617 series. Majors — Ethan Pfeiffer 268, 650 series, Skyler Plummer 258, 659 series, Gavin Fites 242, Elizabeth Jones 233, 621 series. Juli Plummer 232, 619 series.
Youth Soccer
Magic Soccer Club starting in Ligonier
LIGONIER — Magic Soccer Club, the Ligonier Parks Department and the Ligonier soccer community are joining forces this spring to offer Magic SC’s comprehensive youth soccer development programming to the Ligonier community. Magic SC’s programming provides opportunities for Ligonier youth to play soccer at multiple levels.
Programming will begin this April at Woodlawn Park with Magic SC’s Pre-Academy, a soccer program designed for children ages 5-8. It will then expand to offer soccer programming for older children in the fall. For its competitive travel program, Magic SC plans to combine Ligonier players with its existing players to field more competitive teams and compete against the best in the state and region.
“The Ligonier Parks Department is excited to be partnering with Magic SC to bring a year round soccer program for the children of Ligonier and the West Noble Community,” Travis Brimhall, Ligonier Parks Director, said in a statement.
Vincent Baltazar, the executive director of Magic SC said, “With the generous support from the Ligonier Parks Department, we are thrilled to be joining the Ligonier community.”
By expanding its reach into Ligonier, Magic SC is now able to bring together players from throughout Elkhart and Noble counties.
Justo Pedroza of Ligonier Youth Soccer and Abel Zamarripa, head coach for the varsity boys teams at West Noble High School, helped spearhead the initiative.
Zamarripa will serve as vice president for Magic SC and excited about the new plan and looking forward to working with Magic SC. He said together they can bring West Noble’s youth and high school programs to the next level.
