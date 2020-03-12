INDIANAPOLIS — The number of coronavirus cases in Indiana has continued its slow increase, with 12 cases identified.
That’s up another two case from the Wednesday count of 10.
The new cases were identified in St. Joseph County, which contains South Bend, as well as another case in Marion County.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health, 64 tests have been conducted for coronavirus as of Thursday.
Despite the small number of cases, Indiana communities and state leaders are taking aggressive, proactive measures aimed at bottling up the virus and preventing wider spread.
On Thursday, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced measures including suspension of public gatherings of 250 people or more, offering 20-day waivers to school districts that may need to close due to the virus, and that nursing homes should restrict or screen visitors for the foreseeable future.
East Noble School Corp. announced the cancellation of after-school activities on Wednesday and as of Thursday afternoon, no other school districts had taken that step.
Schools remain open as districts approach the spring break holiday later this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.