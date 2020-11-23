CHURUBUSCO — A strong Fairfield squad handed Churubusco’s girls basketball team a 58-19 loss on Nov. 19.
The 5-0 Falcons picked up the in won the teams’ first conference matchup. So far this season, Fairfield has had four of its nine games postponed — not out of the norm for many area teams as the coronavirus pandemic has taken hold of northeast Indiana.
Fairfield held Churubusco to two points in the first quarter, but the Eagles started to get its offense going in the second quarter, scoring six points. Churubusco put up five points in the third quarter and six in the fourth, leading to the final score of 58-19.
Hailee Gaerte led the team with six points, followed by Mariah Hosted with four and Audrey Huelsenbeck with three.
Hosted led the team in rebounds with 10, and Kayla Elias tallied two steals.
Madison Hosted had the Eagles’ lone assist.
The loss sends Churubusco to a 2-2 record, as the Eagles have defeated Lakewood Park and Whitko, and fell to Leo and Fairfield. They hosted Woodlan on Nov. 24 and are back in action after the Thanksgiving Break with a game at Adams Central on Dec. 1.
