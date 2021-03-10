In Wednesday’s edition of The News Sun in the story “Rome City moves forward on body cam purchase,” information about other departments using body cameras was incorrect.
All other Noble County police departments currently have body cameras.
The Cromwell Police Department recently purchased some used cameras from Albion but hasn’t put them into use yet as the department is developing standard operating procedures before sending officers out with the new technology.
The News Sun regrets the error.
