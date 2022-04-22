AUTO RACING
Formula 1, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy: practice, ESPN2, 6:25 a.m.; qualifying, ESPN, 10:25 a.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., FS1, 11 a.m.
NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 200, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., FS1, 1 p.m.
AMA Supercross: Round 15, Foxborough, Mass., NBC, 3 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., Fox, 4 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
SPFL: Rangers at Motherwell, CBSSN, 7 a.m.
Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal, USA, 7:30 a.m.
Serie A: Atalanta at Venezia, CBSSN, 9 a.m.
Premier League: Aston Villa at Leicester City, CNBC, 10 a.m.
Premier League: Watford at Manchester City, USA, 10 a.m.
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Bayern Munich. ABC, 12:30 p.m.
Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Brentford, NBC, 12:30 p.m.
MLS: Chicago FC at Minnesota United FC, ESPN, 5 p.m.
GOLF
DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Third Round, Lakes Course, Tarragona, Spain, Golf Channel, 8 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La., Golf Channel, 1 p.m.; CBS, 3 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions: The ClubCorp Classic, Second Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas, Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
LPGA Tour: The LA Open, Third Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles, Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
USFL FOOTBALL
Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia, Birmingham, Ala., Fox, noon
Birmingham vs. Houston, Birmingham, Ala., FS1, 7 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Pittsburgh at Detroit, NHL Network, 12:30 p.m.
NY Rangers at Boston, ABC, 3 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, NHL Network, 7 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, WBNO-FM 100.9, 12:40 p.m.
Colorado at Detroit (DH), WBET-AM 1230, WCSR-FM 92.1, 12:45 and 6:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, MLB Network, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, WSCR-AM 670, 2 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, FS1, WMVP-AM 1000, 4 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, WLW-AM 700, 4 p.m.
LA Dodgers at San Diego, MLB Network, 8:30 p.m.
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Washington at North Carolina, Group A, CBS, 1 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Toronto, Game 4, TNT, 2 p.m.
Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Utah, Game 4, TNT, 4:30 p.m.
Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Brooklyn, Game 3, ESPN, 7:40 p.m.
Western Conference First Round: Memphis at Minnesota, Game 4, ESPN, 10 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Navy at Army, CBSSN, noon
Penn St. at Rutgers, BTN, 4 p.m.
Virginia at Syracuse, ESPNU, 4 p.m.
Maryland at Johns Hopkins, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Mississippi St. at Mississippi, ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.
Maryland at Illinois, BTN, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Penn St. Spring Game: From State College, Pa., BTN, 2 p.m.
Southern Cal Spring Game: From Los Angeles, ESPN, 3 p.m.
MEN’S LACROSSE
NLL: Georgia at Panther City, ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 279: Chris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe (Featherweights), Honolulu, Showtime, 10:30 p.m.
