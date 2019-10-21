Oct. 10
8 traffic stops
6 special patrol details
3 ordinance violations
2 vehicle lockouts
2 disabled vehicles
08:03 Repossession, 700 block of North Browning Street
08:31 Animal, 1600 block of West Business 30
10:29 VIN inspection, 500 block of East Jefferson Street
13:36 Vehicle crash/leaving scene at Walnut and Jackson streets
18:00 Recovered property, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
18:28 Animal, Park Street at Gates Road
18:34 Theft, 400 block of West Ellsworth Street
Oct. 11
5 special patrol details
4 traffic stops
2 assist other agencies
2 vehicle lockouts
09:15 Suspicious person, 300 block of West Plaza Drive
10:05 Funeral detail at DeMoney Grimes
11:46 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, Plaza Drive at Line Street
13:16 Fraud, 500 block of North Main Street
16:34 Disabled vehicle, US 30 at Armstrong Drive
17:03 Business alarm, 600 block of West Squawbuck Road
17:26 Dangerous animal, 600 block of North Whitley Street
17:26 Abandoned vehicle, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
20:52 Unwanted party, 500 block of North Main Street
23:18 Driving complaint, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
23:42 Citizen assist, 600 block of South Golden Avenue
Oct. 12
15 traffic stops
4 special patrol details
3 assist other agencies
2 disabled vehicles
03:42 Intoxicated person, 500 block of South Main Street
08:00 Animal, 1300 block of West Glenwood Drive
10:51 VIN inspection on East Jeffery Drive
11:18 Parking violation, 500 block of East Hanna Street
12:33 Verbal disturbance, 600 block of North Washington Street
14:15 Animal running at large, 500 block of West Spencer Street
15:09 Welfare check, 400 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
16:51 Property damage crash, US 30 at SR 205
17:44 Intoxicated driver, 700 block of North Burke Street
23:55 Unsecure premises, 600 block of West Connexion Way
Oct. 13
14 traffic stops
4 special patrol details
2 assist other agencies
05:19 Intoxicated person, 1200 block of East SR 205
11:59 911 hang up, 600 block of North Opportunity Drive
14:02 Verbal disturbance, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive
14:13 Verbal disturbance, 500 block of North Main Street
15:33 Disabled vehicle, US 30 at Lincolnway
16:11 Child safety at Van Buren and Chauncey streets
16:27 Warrant service, 100 block of West Market Street
19:47 Warrant service, 600 block of East Ellsworth Street
Oct. 14
7 traffic stops
3 assist other agencies
2 vehicle lockouts
00:27 Citizen assist, 1200 block of East SR 205
02:11 Warrant service on Graber Court
08:13 Unsecure premises, 1800 block of East Ravenwood Lane
08:48 Disabled vehicle, US 30 at Business 30
12:17 Funeral detail at DeMoney Grimes
12:27 Warrant service on East Ellsworth Street
12:35 Warrant service on East Van Buren Street
12:52 Ordinance violation, 500 block of East Hanna Street
14:00 Domestic disturbance, 100 block of North Madison Street
14:43 Parking violation, 300 block of North Line Street
17:18 Property damage crash, US 30 at SR 205
17:33 Parking violation, 300 block of North Line Street
Oct. 15
9 traffic stops
2 assist other agencies
2 vehicle lockouts
2 disabled vehicles
00:37 Ordinance violation, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
01:04 Alarm, 600 block of North Hill Drive
12:18 Property damage crash, Main Street at Walker Way
13:23 Welfare check, 100 block of West North Street
13:29 Property damage crash, 200 block of West Walker Way
16:17 Runaway juvenile, 300 block of North Main Street
19:21 Driving complaint at Main and Ellsworth Streets
Oct. 16
10 traffic stops
2 assist other agencies
2 special patrol details
08:12 Vehicle lockout, 600 block of West Business 30
10:32 Juvenile/MIP, 100 block of North Walnut Street
12:12 Traffic hazard at Line and Jackson streets
14:12 Driving complaint, US 30 at CR 100S
14:18 Theft, 400 block of South Walnut Street
Oct. 17
12 traffic stops
3 assist other agencies
2 special patrol details
2 vehicle lockouts
10:10 Suicide/attempt, 700 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
10:50 Funeral detail at Smith & Sons
12:08 Property damage crash, US 30 at Main Street
14:19 Property damage crash, 100 block of North Oak Street
14:35 Unwanted party, 200 block of East Collins Street
15:32 Domestic disturbance, 100 block of West Jefferson Street
16:02 Personal injury crash at Line and Ellsworth Streets
19:32 Theft/shoplifting, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
