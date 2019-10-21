Oct. 10

8 traffic stops

6 special patrol details

3 ordinance violations

2 vehicle lockouts

2 disabled vehicles

08:03 Repossession, 700 block of North Browning Street

08:31 Animal, 1600 block of West Business 30

10:29 VIN inspection, 500 block of East Jefferson Street

13:36 Vehicle crash/leaving scene at Walnut and Jackson streets

18:00 Recovered property, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

18:28 Animal, Park Street at Gates Road

18:34 Theft, 400 block of West Ellsworth Street

Oct. 11

5 special patrol details

4 traffic stops

2 assist other agencies

2 vehicle lockouts

09:15 Suspicious person, 300 block of West Plaza Drive

10:05 Funeral detail at DeMoney Grimes

11:46 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, Plaza Drive at Line Street

13:16 Fraud, 500 block of North Main Street

16:34 Disabled vehicle, US 30 at Armstrong Drive

17:03 Business alarm, 600 block of West Squawbuck Road

17:26 Dangerous animal, 600 block of North Whitley Street

17:26 Abandoned vehicle, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

20:52 Unwanted party, 500 block of North Main Street

23:18 Driving complaint, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

23:42 Citizen assist, 600 block of South Golden Avenue

Oct. 12

15 traffic stops

4 special patrol details

3 assist other agencies

2 disabled vehicles

03:42 Intoxicated person, 500 block of South Main Street

08:00 Animal, 1300 block of West Glenwood Drive

10:51 VIN inspection on East Jeffery Drive

11:18 Parking violation, 500 block of East Hanna Street

12:33 Verbal disturbance, 600 block of North Washington Street

14:15 Animal running at large, 500 block of West Spencer Street

15:09 Welfare check, 400 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

16:51 Property damage crash, US 30 at SR 205

17:44 Intoxicated driver, 700 block of North Burke Street

23:55 Unsecure premises, 600 block of West Connexion Way

Oct. 13

14 traffic stops

4 special patrol details

2 assist other agencies

05:19 Intoxicated person, 1200 block of East SR 205

11:59 911 hang up, 600 block of North Opportunity Drive

14:02 Verbal disturbance, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive

14:13 Verbal disturbance, 500 block of North Main Street

15:33 Disabled vehicle, US 30 at Lincolnway

16:11 Child safety at Van Buren and Chauncey streets

16:27 Warrant service, 100 block of West Market Street

19:47 Warrant service, 600 block of East Ellsworth Street

Oct. 14

7 traffic stops

3 assist other agencies

2 vehicle lockouts

00:27 Citizen assist, 1200 block of East SR 205

02:11 Warrant service on Graber Court

08:13 Unsecure premises, 1800 block of East Ravenwood Lane

08:48 Disabled vehicle, US 30 at Business 30

12:17 Funeral detail at DeMoney Grimes

12:27 Warrant service on East Ellsworth Street

12:35 Warrant service on East Van Buren Street

12:52 Ordinance violation, 500 block of East Hanna Street

14:00 Domestic disturbance, 100 block of North Madison Street

14:43 Parking violation, 300 block of North Line Street

17:18 Property damage crash, US 30 at SR 205

17:33 Parking violation, 300 block of North Line Street

Oct. 15

9 traffic stops

2 assist other agencies

2 vehicle lockouts

2 disabled vehicles

00:37 Ordinance violation, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

01:04 Alarm, 600 block of North Hill Drive

12:18 Property damage crash, Main Street at Walker Way

13:23 Welfare check, 100 block of West North Street

13:29 Property damage crash, 200 block of West Walker Way

16:17 Runaway juvenile, 300 block of North Main Street

19:21 Driving complaint at Main and Ellsworth Streets

Oct. 16

10 traffic stops

2 assist other agencies

2 special patrol details

08:12 Vehicle lockout, 600 block of West Business 30

10:32 Juvenile/MIP, 100 block of North Walnut Street

12:12 Traffic hazard at Line and Jackson streets

14:12 Driving complaint, US 30 at CR 100S

14:18 Theft, 400 block of South Walnut Street

Oct. 17

12 traffic stops

3 assist other agencies

2 special patrol details

2 vehicle lockouts

10:10 Suicide/attempt, 700 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

10:50 Funeral detail at Smith & Sons

12:08 Property damage crash, US 30 at Main Street

14:19 Property damage crash, 100 block of North Oak Street

14:35 Unwanted party, 200 block of East Collins Street

15:32 Domestic disturbance, 100 block of West Jefferson Street

16:02 Personal injury crash at Line and Ellsworth Streets

19:32 Theft/shoplifting, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.