AUTO RACING

Formula 1: The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN2, 7:55 a.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

Premier League: West Ham United at Burnley, NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.

Premier League: Everton at Crystal Palace, NBCSN, 11:25 a.m.

Serie A: Lazio at Sassuolo, CBSSN, noon

Serie A: Cagliari at Inter Milan, CBSSN, 2:45 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Merrimack at Indiana, BTN, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, noon

No Room For Racism Classic: Florida St. vs. South Carolina, Rock Hill, S.C., ESPN2, noon

Colgate at St. John’s, FS1, noon

Purdue vs. NC State, Brooklyn, N.Y., BTN, WKJG-AM 1380, 2 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Dayton, ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Villanova at Baylor, ABC, 3 p.m.

Kent St. at West Virginia, ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NJIT at Northwestern, ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Florida vs. Maryland, Brooklyn, N.Y., BTN, 4:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Seton Hall, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Jimmy V Classic: Kentucky at Louisville, ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jimmy V Classic: Maryland at South Carolina, ESPN, 3 p.m.

Indiana at Ohio St., BTN, 7 p.m.

GOLF

PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Fla., Golf Channel, noon; NBC, 2 p.m.

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL

Cleveland at Wisconsin, NBAtv, 1 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

Las Vegas at Kansas City, CBS, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m., Fox

Detroit at Denver, WBET-FM 99.3, WCSR-FM 92.1, 3 p.m.; Fox, 4:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, CBS, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, NBC, 8:20 p.m.

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1, 2 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

NCAA College Cup Championship, Cary, N.C., ESPNU, 2 p.m.

AHL HOCKEY

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, NHL Network, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

CFL FOOTBALL

The Grey Cup: Winnipeg at Hamilton, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

