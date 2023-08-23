LOCAL SPORTS TALK
Hawk Sports Talk, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 7 p.m.
NFL PRESEASON FOOTBALL
Indianapolis at Philadelphia, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 8 p.m.
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. High 92F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 24, 2023 @ 4:13 am
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.