ANGOLA – Kelsy Taylor’s 14 points led three Trine University scorers in double figures, Katy Steers added 12 and Kayla Wildman netted 11 on 50 percent shooting from 3-point range as the Thunder dominated Albion College on Saturday, 63-45.
The win gave Trine (12-4, 6-1) sole possession of second place in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association standings after the Brittons (13-3, 5-2) entered the contest tied with the Thunder behind undefeated leader Hope College.
Trine went up by as many as 21 points in the fourth quarter after staving off what appeared, for a time, to be an Albion comeback that drew the score within seven. The Brittons matched the Thuner blow for blow in the third quarter, with Emily Bernas hitting a shot at the buzzer to cap a 9-3 run that ended the period.
Trine dominated the fourth quarter, though, outscoring Albion 20-9, including the first 10 points of the stanza.
The Thunder shot 47 percent from the field in the win, despite a sub-par start to the contest which saw the home team miss on its first five attempts. During that stretch, Albion took its only lead of the game, and led by as many as five points in the first quarter before Trine strung together a 9-2 run to take the lead for good.
Albion would draw as close as two points in the second quarter, but a Wildman three at the halftime buzzer gave the home team some breathing room on the score board, holding a six-point lead at the break.
The Thunder now stand 1.5 game back of Hope for the MIAA lead after the Dutch scored a narrow victory over Trine last week. Trine is in a good spot to maintain that standing, as four of its next five games come against conference teams with a combined 4-22 league record.
Next up, Trine visits Adrian (7-8, 1-5) on Wednesday.
