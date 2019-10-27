LaGrange police seize 17 animals
HOWE — LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office deputies seized more than a dozen animals Wednesday morning after serving search warrants on three properties owned by a Shipshewana man who remains under investigation for animal neglect.
The officers, accompanied by several members of the Indiana State Board of Animal Health served warrants on properties owned by Larry Myers Sr. of Shipshewana. Myers is the co-owner of a farm located at 3455 N. S.R. 9, about halfway between LaGrange and Howe. That farm has drawn plenty of attention on social media and prolonged online cries of animal abuse because of the alleged poor condition of the animals Myers keeps there.
According to a police report issued by the sheriff’s office, deputies discovered several animals on Myers’ properties that allegedly required more medical attention than what was being provided by Myers. The report also indicated that officers found several locations on Myers’ farms where animal carcasses had been improperly disposed of.
The Star hosting candidates debate
AUBURN — In advance of this fall’s general election, KPC Media Group and The Star will host a public debate featuring candidates for contested mayoral races in Auburn and Garrett, as well as a city council race in Butler.
The debate will run from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at the Kruse Plaza, 5634 Opportunity Way, Auburn. Admission to the event is free.
The Auburn mayor’s race features Republican Mike Ley and Democrat Sarah Payne. They are vying to replace Norm Yoder, who is not seeking re-election after serving 20 years in office.
The Garrett mayor’s race features incumbent Democrat Todd Fiandt and Republican challenger Larry Getts.
In Butler, voters will decide the at-large City Council seat between incumbent Democrat Elizabeth Chrisman and Republican challenger Bill White.
INDOT commissioner delivers checks
KENDALLVILLE — Big money was handed out to northeast Indiana communities on Tuesday, both in dollar amounts and the size of the checks.
Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe McGuinness visited Kendallville with a stack of oversized checks, awarding numerous communities their fall 2019 Community Crossings grant awards.
Communities in Noble, LaGrange, DeKalb and Steuben counties received about $8.5 million total from the fall disbursement, while Allen County communities also received about $2 million.
The statewide grant program, which has become so big and popular that it has been split into two annual calls for projects, doled out about $215 million total, McGuinness said, with about 500 communities applying this year. Since its inception, the program has awarded more than $612 million to counties, cities and towns.
Communities can receive up to $1 million per year and must match a portion of that — 25% for small communities and 50% for larger ones. Communities are eligible again every year, as the state gets the funding from the gasoline tax increase that was approved in 2017.
Sheriff defends courthouse screening
AUBURN — Courthouse security screening sparked discussion at the Monday meeting of the DeKalb County Commissioners.
Screening of people entering the courthouse to detect weapons began July 1. County Treasurer Sandi Wilcox complained Monday that a recent tightening of the policy seems “very excessive.”
Deputies who operate the building’s screening cubicle recently began asking people to remove jewelry and started searching bags, Wilcox said.
Commissioners President Don Grogg said Sheriff David Cserep II “has total control” over the policy. Commissioners spoke with him later in the morning and affirmed their support.
Steuben multipurpose trail dedicated
ANGOLA — A multipurpose trail to provide recreation opportunities that was borne of an idea hatched in 1988 has finally been completed.
The Steuben County Multipurpose Trail, Phase II, held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday in the 3300 block of North S.R. 127, Angola, marking completion of the trail.
This was Steuben County’s final, 1-mile-plus leg of the trail. The first leg was built in Pokagon State Park in 2001. Angola’s portion of the trail was completed 2009.
Steuben County’s two phases of the trail started in 2014, with Phase I done in 2015. The final phase was started in 2018, then completed this year due to weather delays last year.
LaGrange bicyclist dies after accident
FORT WAYNE — A LaGrange man who was run over by a pickup truck early Tuesday morning has died at a Fort Wayne hospital.
Richard Bontrager, 50, was seriously injured on Tuesday morning and airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center died later in the afternoon.
Police were called to the area of C.R. 00EW around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday to a vehicle vs. bicycle accident. Officers responding to the scene believed that Bontrager was struck from behind by a hit-and-run driver, causing him to fall into the northbound lane of traffic.
He was then run over by a Ford F-150 pickup by a driver who said he didn’t see him lying in the roadway until it was too late.
Cahoots launching holiday market
ANGOLA — A public meeting will be held on Monday, Nov. 4, at 6 p.m. at Cahoots Coffee Café, 218 W. Maumee St., Angola, to discuss its holiday market.
Local vendors interested in being part of the Cahoots Holiday Market are encouraged to attend. Those who want to share their love or ideas for Cahoots are also encouraged to attend, said board president Pam Feller.
Monday, the board hired Tom Adamson as executive director. Adamson, the priest at Holy Family Episcopal Church, will take the helm from Scott Poor, who assumed director duties after retiring from the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County in 2018. Poor will assist Adamson as a volunteer.
Poor described his stint with Cahoots as a transition for the nonprofit organization. He said his plan was to “get the wheels moving a little bit and have somebody take it to the next level.”
DeKalb advances JR Watson updates
WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board Tuesday approved a $4.95 million additional appropriation for building improvements at J.R. Watson Elementary School.
The project includes a new, larger cafeteria and kitchen and renovations of an enclosed courtyard educational space.
According to figures presented to the board in September, based on spring 2020 bidding, the estimated cost of the cafeteria work will be $3.46 million, courtyard renovations will be an estimated $575,000 and soft costs will be $787,875. With the costs of issuing a bond at $122,125, the total project cost will be $4.95 million, the board heard. It will be financed by a general obligation bond.
The project had been part of a larger, proposed $37.6 million school facilities upgrade that voters in the school district rejected in May. That proposal had included improvements to three school buildings, upgrades to outdoor athletic fields and a new fieldhouse for activities.
