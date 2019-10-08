GARRETT — Garrett High School seniors Sydney West and Kraig Smith were named homecoming queen and king during halftime festivities on Memorial Field Friday night.
West is the daughter of Matthew and Nola-kay West. She is president of the National Honor Society, co-president of the student council, president of the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council and a representative for Sources of Strength. She is vice president of her class and a member of the Railroader Regiment, basketball team, women’s track team and student instructor in the Interdisciplinary Creative Collaborative. Following graduation, she plans to attend DePauw University and pursue a degree in Classical Civilization with a goal to teach English as a second language in another country.
Smith is the son of Amanda Warren. He is a member of the football and track teams at Garrett. He plans to continue his career at Freedom Heating and Plumbing.
Last year’s homecoming king and queen, Paxton Hefty and Reese Furnish, presented this year’s royalty with their crowns and sashes.
Senior homecoming court members include:
• Cole Bergman, the son of Kelly and Ali Bergman. He is class president, a member of student council and National Honor Society, a member of the Railroader football, wrestling and track teams, marching band, Sources of Strength, DeKalb’s VOICE and the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council. His future plans are to major in English and pre-law and then attend law school.
• Ousmar Leon Hernandez is the son of Norma and Jose Leon-Hernandez. He is a member of the Garrett High School spell team and archery team. He plans to attend either Indiana or Purdue university to pursue a Master’s degree in accounting and become a certified public accountant.
• Ruthanne Rhoades is the daughter of Cindy Healy and Timothy Rhodes. She is a member of the high school spelling team. Following graduation, she plans to attend the University of Denver to study forensic psychology.
• Kaylee Martin is the daughter of David and Kary Martin. She is a member of the show choir, concert choir and musicals. Her future plans are to attend Indiana University to major in music education with a goal to become a music teacher so she can help children find their passion for music. She also wants to participate in many musicals.
Junior class representatives are Jay White, the son of Bruce White; Sarah Cooper, daughter of Fritz and Sarah Cooper; Anthony Semons, son of Amada Zecca and Steve Semons; and Brynn Wilhelm, daughter of Moneia Slentz.
Sophomore representatives are Mathew Williams; Kaitlyn Bergman, daughter of Kelly and Ali Bergman; Kaydyn Hornbeck, son of Heather and James Hornbeck; and Brook Creager, the daughter of Sarah Lapadot and Kyle Creager.
Freshman class representatives are Cody Bickley, the son of James and Winston Bickley; Carter Wolfe, the son of Stephanie Greer; Grace Hess, the daughter of Angie Collins, Nick Hess, Chad Collins and Lacey Hess; and Katie Blessinger, the daughter of Dawn and John Blessinger.
A parade scheduled for Sept. 27 was scrubbed due to a thunderstorm and heavy rains. It was not rescheduled due to several activities already scheduled for Senior Night and the Distinguished Wall of Honor recognition.
Senior Cole Bergman won the title of Mr. Railroader in a competition held on Sept. 22 in the Performing Arts Center. A Powder Puff football game was held on Sept. 24.
