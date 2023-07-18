Three people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Monday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Jesse K. Fisher, 41, of the 1100 block of Park Avenue, Fort Wayne, arrested on Interstate 80 at the 144 mile marker on charges of felony possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated, possession of a schedule I, II, III or IV controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Santiago Gomez Jimenez, 24, of the 600 block of North Wayne Street, arrested in the 500 block of Pokagon Trail on a charge of misdemeanor public intoxication.
• Jose L. Santiz Alvarez, 31, of the 600 block of North Wayne Street, arrested in the 500 block of Pokagon Trail on a charge of misdemeanor public intoxication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.