CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco’s football team ran away — literally — with a 26-0 victory over county rival Whitko in the Eagles’ season opener in ’Busco.
The Eagles outrushed the Wildcats 383 yards to 15. A total of 278 yards came from senior standout Jake Fulk, who stole the show at Friday night’s game.
Fulk scored all four of the Eagles’ touchdowns, beginning with a 24-yard TD run with 2:33 left in the first quarter, then scoring again with 2:30 left in the half off a 6-yard gain.
“Jake Fulk did everything we asked him to do. He had a great game tonight and he’s a great athlete,” Churubusco head coach Paul Sade said.
Fulk, the Eagles’ fullback, had to get creative in the third quarter, as quarterback Sam Wood was injured after carrying the ball to the 28-yard line.
With the quarterback on the sidelines, Fulk took the snap himself, racing, once again, to the end zone.
“This offense gives us a little wiggle room to do things,” Sade said.
Fulk finished off the game with a 54-yard touchdown run, just seconds into the fourth quarter, to end the score at 26-0.
The only other player who found the end zone at Friday night’s opener was Wood, who completed a two-point conversion in the second quarter, prior to being pulled from the game during the third quarter after a hard hit.
Wood was previously a running back under the direction of quarterback Tom Richards. Wood has stepped into the quarterback role with the same tenacity — which can be a blessing and a burden.
“He forgets that he’s not a running back anymore. I appreciate the grit, but we don’t need him taken out of the game. We just need to retrain their minds a little bit,” Sade said.
Despite taking on a less familiar role, Wood completed 7-of-10 passes for 75 yards, the longest being a 40-yard pass to fellow senior Gage Kelly. Kelly also recorded 84 rushing yards on 11 carries.
With several experienced players now taking on new roles for the Eagles, there is a bit of a learning curve, which showed itself at times during Friday night’s game.
“There were a lot of mistakes on the offensive side of the ball,” Sade said. “Some guys are not comfortable in their positions yet, and we had some penalties. We weren’t clicking offensively, but we played well enough to win. It’s early in the season. We still have a way to go.”
Sade also pointed out that though Kelly may not have had a strong game statistically, he had a large role in the win.
“We have a good group of seniors and they stepped up for us tonight,” Sade said.
Whitko quarterback Dominick Moseley completed 4-of-6 passes for a total of 17 yards, and Ethan Schuh went 2-for-9 for 50 yards. Isaiah Kyles led the Wildcats in rushing yards with nine, and Ashton Schuh had three receptions for 61 yards.
