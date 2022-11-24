TODAY

PREP WRESTLING

Angola, Eastside, Garrett, Lakeland and West Noble at Goshen Redhawk Super Duals (Day 2), 9 a.m.

Central Noble, Columbia City and DeKalb at Homestead Super Duals, 9 a.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Leo at Lakeland, 11:30 a.m.

Garrett at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.

Northern Lakes-Northeast Corner Classic at Northridge

Angola at Northridge, 10 a.m.

Fairfield vs. Concord, 11:30 a.m.

Fairfield at Northridge, 3 p.m.

Angola vs. Concord, 4:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

DeKalb at Eastside, 6 p.m.

Fremont at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.

Lakeland at East Noble, 6 p.m.

Northridge at Westview, 6 p.m.

Wawasee at Angola, 6 p.m.

West Noble at Bethany Christian, 6 p.m.

Garrett at Prairie Heights, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE BOWLING

Trine men and women in American Heartland Conference Tournament No. 3 at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl, Columbus, Ohio, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Ohio Northern at Trine, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S HOCKEY

Trine at Utica (N.Y.), 7 p.m.

PREP HOCKEY

Angola JV at Thanksgiving Tournament (The Ice Box in South Bend)

SUNDAY

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Capital (Ohio) at Trine, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S HOCKEY

Trine vs. Plymouth St. at Utica (N.Y.), 3 p.m.

PREP HOCKEY

Angola JV in Thanksgiving Tournament at South Bend

MONDAY

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fremont at Edon (Ohio), 6 p.m.

PREP SWIMMING

Northrop at East Noble, 6 p.m.

