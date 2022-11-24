TODAY
PREP WRESTLING
Angola, Eastside, Garrett, Lakeland and West Noble at Goshen Redhawk Super Duals (Day 2), 9 a.m.
Central Noble, Columbia City and DeKalb at Homestead Super Duals, 9 a.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Leo at Lakeland, 11:30 a.m.
Garrett at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.
Northern Lakes-Northeast Corner Classic at Northridge
Angola at Northridge, 10 a.m.
Fairfield vs. Concord, 11:30 a.m.
Fairfield at Northridge, 3 p.m.
Angola vs. Concord, 4:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
DeKalb at Eastside, 6 p.m.
Fremont at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.
Lakeland at East Noble, 6 p.m.
Northridge at Westview, 6 p.m.
Wawasee at Angola, 6 p.m.
West Noble at Bethany Christian, 6 p.m.
Garrett at Prairie Heights, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE BOWLING
Trine men and women in American Heartland Conference Tournament No. 3 at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl, Columbus, Ohio, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Ohio Northern at Trine, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S HOCKEY
Trine at Utica (N.Y.), 7 p.m.
PREP HOCKEY
Angola JV at Thanksgiving Tournament (The Ice Box in South Bend)
SUNDAY
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Capital (Ohio) at Trine, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S HOCKEY
Trine vs. Plymouth St. at Utica (N.Y.), 3 p.m.
PREP HOCKEY
Angola JV in Thanksgiving Tournament at South Bend
MONDAY
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fremont at Edon (Ohio), 6 p.m.
PREP SWIMMING
Northrop at East Noble, 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.