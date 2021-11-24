BRUSHY PRAIRIE — A season removed from competing in its first sectional final since 2014, the Prairie Heights girls basketball team and second-year head coach Bill Morr are seeking to continue the same success.
The Panthers reached double digits in the win column for the first time in seven seasons last year, finishing 12-13 (3-7 Northeast Corner Conference). Their season ended in a 45-23 loss to Fairfield in the Class 2A sectional championship game.
Prairie Heights returns most of its normal rotation from a year ago, bringing much needed experience to the team, including five seniors.
Moor said that the Panthers offense will start with senior guard Alayna Boots, who averaged 11.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per game last year. She returns to this team as one of the captains.
“She’s a great leader on and off the floor,” Morr said. “She’s a great shooter, can drive to the basket, is a great defender and she likes to get everybody involved.”
Senior Kennedy Kugler returns to the Panthers as the other captain. A year ago, she averaged third on the team in scoring (8.6 points) and tied for second in steals (1.5). She is expected to be key to the Panthers’ rebounding game as she led the team with 7.4 per game last season. Through the first two games of this season, she has also led the team in scoring with 16 points in both games against Wawasee and Westview.
“She has developed a little bit of an outside game and has built some confidence with that shot,” Morr said of Kugler. “That really goes a long way in working with her post play as well and she has to be respected for that.”
The third senior returning to this experienced team is Caylee Bachelor. Morr said that Bachelor will be the glue that holds the team together, fitting nicely into the team’s style as a role player.
“In the first game, she wasn’t able to be there due to a scholarship opportunity, and when she came back for the second game, we just felt like a different team when she’s on the floor,” Moor said. “She’s not going to have the flashy numbers, but she’s going to do the little things that are needed to win games.”
Post player Karlie Hartman and guard Alex German round out the seniors, with both bringing back very different but very helpful traits to the team.
“She knows how to be in the right place for rebounds, and she likes to scream and get her teammates open,” Morr said of Hartman. “Alex likes to shoot and do a lot of hustle plays. We’re trying to get her more comfortable handling the different roles we’d like to see her fit in.”
Another key starter to the Panthers’ success will be junior Trevyn Terry. She was second on the team in scoring (9.3 ppg) and rebounds (5.1 rpg), as well as averaging 2.2 blocks per game last season. Moor said that Terry will be a force down low.
A couple of players who will look to have an increased role on the varsity squad this season will be juniors Kylee Leland and Lilli Howe. Their roles will focus on contributing any way they can when the starters are catching breathers on the bench.
“She hasn’t had a lot of varsity experience, so we are trying to get her comfortable,” Moor said of Leland. “Lilli has surprised us and contributed in ways we didn’t expect her to. We can’t drop a step or go down when they come in. We’ve got to maintain playing with high intensity, so hopefully they can maintain that when they’re in the game.”
By the end of the season, Moor is hoping his team will be in the same conversation as the rest of the top teams in the NECC.
“From top to bottom, the NECC is very tough,” Moor said. “For our seniors, this is kind of their going away party, so we really want to bring everything that they’ve done over the years together and cap it off with one last go around and hope to have a great season for them.”
As of Nov. 15, the Panthers are 1-2 after a victory against Westview and losses to Wawasee and Central Noble.
