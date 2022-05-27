Four people arrested
by police on Thursday
ANGOLA — These people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made Thursday by law enforcement officers. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Autumn K. Deck, 28, of the 6400 block of South Bird Lake Road, Osseo, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Cortlynn P. Shull, 22, of the 8900 block of West C.R. 250S, Hudson, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Brent M. Teague, 21, of the 8900 block of West C.R. 250S, Hudson, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Samuel J. Walker, 45, of the 100 block of Church Street, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on Gerald Lett Avenue at West Maumee Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
