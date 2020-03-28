May
Shipshewana Mayfest
May 1-2, downtown Shipshewana
Shipshewana MayFest kicks off with entertainment and food at the main tent all day long. Saturday morning features a benefit pancake and sausage breakfast, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament and a 5K road run. Then at 10 a.m. is the Grand Parade. After the parade, there will be buggy races, puppet shows, art awards, magic shows, kids’ games, a cornhole tournament, a garden tractor pull and, of course, a full day of food and entertainment in the main tent. The evening is capped off by concerts by two bands, and it’s free! All activities will be in downtown Shipshewana unless noted otherwise.
Memorial Service
May 25, Riverside Cemetery, Howe
May 25, Greenwood Cemetery, LaGrange
June
Howe Lions Club Ice Cream Social and Band Concert
June 20, Howe Town Square, 4-8 p.m.
Topeka/Honeyville Quilt Show & Sale
June 23-26, Eden Worship Center, 400 S. C.R. 900W
The 46th annual Topeka/Honeyville Quilt Show and Sale has been and still is one of the premier quilt shows in northeast Indiana.
Shipshewana Quilt Festival
June 24-27, Shipshewana
The Shipshewana Quilt Festival is an award-winning four-day event with many activities including lectures and workshops; educational school house; a shop hop; a quilt and vendor show; and many more activities throughout the county.
On-site enrollment is available for some activities. Please see website for details, www.ShipshewanaQuiltFest.com.
Stroh Days
June 26-27, Stroh
A town-wide celebration that includes a parade.
Ribs @ Rogers
Date TBD, David Rogers Memorial Park, 2355W 550S, Wolcottville
Ribs @ Rogers is a professional and amateur BBQ competition hosted at David Rogers Memorial Park.
Pork, ribs, brisket, chicken and live music. $1 samples until they’re gone.
July
Topeka 4th of July Celebration
All day at East Park
Softball games, road run, breakfast at the fire station children’s games, fireworks at dusk.
Wolcottville 4th of July celebration
Pancake and sausage breakfast, kids games, vendors and food, car show, live music, fireworks after dark
LaGrange County 4-H Fair
July 11-18, 1030 E. C.R. 075N, LaGrange
Concerts, rides, games, rodeo, motocross, truck pulls, Little Miss & Mister, talent show, petting zoo, juggler, stingray encounter, butterfly encounter, parade, pony races, all new kids zone and 4-H exhibits. lc4hf.com.
Old Fashion Farm Day
Dates TBD
Demonstrations of by-gone equipment and activity all day plus exhibits on display along with old fashion fun for the children.
August
Antique Festival
Aug. 1, Shipshewana Trading Place Pavilion
LaGrange County Habitat for Humanity 23rd Annual Benefit Auction
Shipshewana Misc. & Auction Barn, 345 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana
This one-day event includes an auction of handmade furniture and quilts, antiques, tools, gift certificates, an Amish buggy, and miscellaneous items. Food items include a haystack supper, sandwich line, homemade ice cream, bake sale, fried pies and 4-H beef and pork.
38th Annual Antique Farm Power Steam & Gas Show
Aug. 13-15, LaGrange County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1030 E. C.R. 075N, LaGrange
This year’s event will feature lesser knowns and doodlebugs tractors and farm equipment. There will be steam engines, antique tractors, gas engines, antique farm machinery, sawmills, arts and crafts, large flea market, trading post, camping, food and more.
September
Indian Summer Days
Sept. 19-20, Howe Town Square
Howe’s celebration of the fall season, including a parade of local civic organizations Saturday afternoon:
October
Corn School
Oct. 1-3 downtown LaGrange
Indiana’s oldest street festival, featuring nightly parades, rides and carnival games.
Fall Crafters Fair
Oct. 1-3, downtown Shipshewana
The free festival will include crafters, entertainers and musicians
November
Light Parade & Town Christmas Tree Lighting
Nov. 7
Holiday parade through Shipshewana
Shipshewana’s Lights of Joy Drive-Thru
Begins Nov. 6, 6-9 p.m.
Every Sunday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday
December
Shipshewana Ice Festival
Dec. 29-30, Shipshewana
12th annual Shipshewana Ice Festival. Includes an ice carving competition and chili cook-off. Visitors can purchase a collector’s pin, designed each year by a Westview High School student, which entitles the holder to free admission to the chili cook-off and discounts throughout town for the entire month of January 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.