May

Shipshewana Mayfest

May 1-2, downtown Shipshewana

Shipshewana MayFest kicks off with entertainment and food at the main tent all day long. Saturday morning features a benefit pancake and sausage breakfast, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament and a 5K road run. Then at 10 a.m. is the Grand Parade. After the parade, there will be buggy races, puppet shows, art awards, magic shows, kids’ games, a cornhole tournament, a garden tractor pull and, of course, a full day of food and entertainment in the main tent. The evening is capped off by concerts by two bands, and it’s free! All activities will be in downtown Shipshewana unless noted otherwise.

Memorial Service

May 25, Riverside Cemetery, Howe

May 25, Greenwood Cemetery, LaGrange

June

Howe Lions Club Ice Cream Social and Band Concert

June 20, Howe Town Square, 4-8 p.m.

Topeka/Honeyville Quilt Show & Sale

June 23-26, Eden Worship Center, 400 S. C.R. 900W

The 46th annual Topeka/Honeyville Quilt Show and Sale has been and still is one of the premier quilt shows in northeast Indiana.

Shipshewana Quilt Festival

June 24-27, Shipshewana

The Shipshewana Quilt Festival is an award-winning four-day event with many activities including lectures and workshops; educational school house; a shop hop; a quilt and vendor show; and many more activities throughout the county.

On-site enrollment is available for some activities. Please see website for details, www.ShipshewanaQuiltFest.com.

Stroh Days

June 26-27, Stroh

A town-wide celebration that includes a parade.

Ribs @ Rogers

Date TBD, David Rogers Memorial Park, 2355W 550S, Wolcottville

Ribs @ Rogers is a professional and amateur BBQ competition hosted at David Rogers Memorial Park.

Pork, ribs, brisket, chicken and live music. $1 samples until they’re gone.

July

Topeka 4th of July Celebration

All day at East Park

Softball games, road run, breakfast at the fire station children’s games, fireworks at dusk.

Wolcottville 4th of July celebration

Pancake and sausage breakfast, kids games, vendors and food, car show, live music, fireworks after dark

LaGrange County 4-H Fair

July 11-18, 1030 E. C.R. 075N, LaGrange

Concerts, rides, games, rodeo, motocross, truck pulls, Little Miss & Mister, talent show, petting zoo, juggler, stingray encounter, butterfly encounter, parade, pony races, all new kids zone and 4-H exhibits. lc4hf.com.

Old Fashion Farm Day

Dates TBD

Demonstrations of by-gone equipment and activity all day plus exhibits on display along with old fashion fun for the children.

August

Antique Festival

Aug. 1, Shipshewana Trading Place Pavilion

LaGrange County Habitat for Humanity 23rd Annual Benefit Auction

Shipshewana Misc. & Auction Barn, 345 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana

This one-day event includes an auction of handmade furniture and quilts, antiques, tools, gift certificates, an Amish buggy, and miscellaneous items. Food items include a haystack supper, sandwich line, homemade ice cream, bake sale, fried pies and 4-H beef and pork.

38th Annual Antique Farm Power Steam & Gas Show

Aug. 13-15, LaGrange County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1030 E. C.R. 075N, LaGrange

This year’s event will feature lesser knowns and doodlebugs tractors and farm equipment. There will be steam engines, antique tractors, gas engines, antique farm machinery, sawmills, arts and crafts, large flea market, trading post, camping, food and more.

September

Indian Summer Days

Sept. 19-20, Howe Town Square

Howe’s celebration of the fall season, including a parade of local civic organizations Saturday afternoon:

October

Corn School

Oct. 1-3 downtown LaGrange

Indiana’s oldest street festival, featuring nightly parades, rides and carnival games.

Fall Crafters Fair

Oct. 1-3, downtown Shipshewana

The free festival will include crafters, entertainers and musicians

November

Light Parade & Town Christmas Tree Lighting

Nov. 7

Holiday parade through Shipshewana

Shipshewana’s Lights of Joy Drive-Thru

Begins Nov. 6, 6-9 p.m.

Every Sunday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday

December

Shipshewana Ice Festival

Dec. 29-30, Shipshewana

12th annual Shipshewana Ice Festival. Includes an ice carving competition and chili cook-off. Visitors can purchase a collector’s pin, designed each year by a Westview High School student, which entitles the holder to free admission to the chili cook-off and discounts throughout town for the entire month of January 2020.

