The buddy system is a popular and effective safety measure. The “buddy system” involves teaming up with a partner to prevent the safety risks of being alone. Both parties are then responsible for ensuring the other person’s safety.
The buddy system is effective in various situations. For example, someone who works in a remote location or with hazardous substances can benefit from having a teammate nearby in the event something goes awry. That buddy can then call for help or even administer help on his or her own. Office fire evacuation plans often pair employees up so that each is responsible for making sure the other has evacuated and reached safety. In that instance, the buddy system reduces confusion and makes for a more organized system.
The buddy system also may be utilized in emergencies or instances when there is increased risk for injury, such as during a natural disaster or while engaging in certain risky activities. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that buddies can each look out for hazardous conditions, safety demands and stressors. Buddies can be utilized when a person is swimming, surfing, hiking, biking, or camping in the wilderness.
Many schools also utilize buddy systems so that students are never alone. This is handy during school trips or when students are not on campus. The buddy system helps instill a sense of responsibility. Buddies help make sure their partners get back on the bus and are accounted for when there may not be enough adult chaperones.
Children who walk home from school or wait at a bus stop may be paired with a buddy for increased safety against strangers and other hazards. The Holts Summit Police Department in Missouri says that a child alone could become a much easier target if a predator drove by than if a child were with a buddy or in a group.
Buddies can be a friend, an older sibling or an adult approved by parents or guardians. Buddies also may be friends who are asked along when another wants to enjoy a night out on the town or use a rideshare or taxi service, but wants to minimize the risks that could arise if he or she goes it alone.
Using the buddy system can make various situations safer than going it alone, even for adults.
