In 2013, Tisha Stotlar started creating something she wishes she would have had for herself when she was a child.
As a child, she said she was raised by negligent and addicted parents. She moved to Fort Wayne from California when she was 12 and moved out of her house when she was 16. Through all of that she was still able to graduate high school, earn a college degree and served in the military.
And now, she can finally say she has her own space to fulfill her dream.
Stotlar moved her nonprofit, Bring It Push It Own It, from Spiece Fitness to the new location at 1032 Huffman St. She wanted a location that was close to each part of town, and she felt this location was perfect.
“I personally purchased a building so we could add the programming that we added,” Stotlar said.
Bring It Push It Own It is a space that was originally created for teenaged girls, but since then, boys, womens and adaptive people now have programming available to them.
“I saw quite a deficit in our teen girls,” Stotlar said. “Our middle school girls were really struggling with confidence and self-worth and staying true to who they were, struggling with friendships and boys and everything else. If you’re a woman, you have experienced it in some way.”
She especially noticed it in her daughter who participated in sports and youth groups and was still facing these obstacles. Her daughter was also cyber bullied, and Stotlar felt unaware of what was happening with her.
“We have sports. We have youth groups. We have all of these great things that these girls are involved in, and they are still struggling with identifying who they are,” Stotlar said.
After doing research, she decided to start a nonprofit to help girls in this situation. She felt like she could provide something different and help those girls who feel like they struggle to fit in and be themselves.
Her process began with learning how to get girls to talk. Through intentional movement, they open up to her, she said.
“We use movement, we call it movement instead of exercise because exercise has such a bad rep about having a six-pack and being thin, and we don’t need any more body issues for girls, but I do know that it helps,” Stotlar said. “If you move for 30 minutes, it decreases depression, anxiety and it puts your brain in the most joyous space it can be if it’s done correctly.”
The group does 30-40 minutes of movement then breaks into a workshop. This conversation is meant to provide participants with a safe space to be open and not be judged.
She said a lot of her experience comes from the life that she has lived, and she wants to show other people what she has learned to help her through some of the traumatic events in her life.
“A lot of my experience comes from life,” Stotlar said. “I was in an abusive marriage and made all the wrong decisions that come from not having some of that basis and real conversation and that self love.”
According to Stotlar, the new location has been a great addition to her nonprofit.
“People feel very welcomed in our space,” Stotlar said. “When they come here, they know this space is all about them. You are here to be joyful and connect and work on inner strength, so I believe that our building creates an environment that makes people feel welcome.”
She said the organization serves about 200 people a year. There is a 65% return rate from the girls who participated in previous years. Programming length depends on which one is chosen and who wants to participate. For example, girls’ programs tend to run 10-12 weeks, while women’s programs generally run five weeks.
“We don’t want to be your guru, we don’t want you to be here forever,” Stotlar said. “We want to give you the tools, show you how great these things are and we want you to do more of the inner work.”
Youth programming costs $150. Women’s programs are $225. Specific events have a fee of $10-$20.
“I just think it’s important for people to understand that we use movement as a tool to really show people joyful connection, but really to tap into positive messaging,” Stotlar said. “We tell people they are building a six-pack of the mind. When you get that connected to your heart, that is where you are going to get healthy people.”
For more information visit bringitpushitownit.com.
