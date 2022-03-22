TODAY
PREP TRACK & FIELD
East Noble at Eastside, 5 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Garrett at DeKalb, 5 p.m.
Churubusco at Whitko, 5:30 p.m.
New Haven at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Women, Wooster (Ohio) at Trine, 5 p.m.
THURSDAY
PREP TRACK & FIELD
Northridge at Lakeland, 5 p.m.
Wawasee at Westview, 5 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Prairie Heights at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Trine vs. Franklin (DH) at Grand Park, Westfield, 4 p.m.
