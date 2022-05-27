AUTO RACING
Formula 1, Monaco Circuit, Monaco: practice, ESPN2, 6:55 a.m.; qualifying, ESPN2, 9:55 a.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C., FS1, 1 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C., FS1, 7 p.m.
MEN’S IIHF HOCKEY
World Championship: Finland vs. U.S., Semifinal, Tampere, Finland, NHL Network, 7 a.m.
World Championship: Canada vs. Czech Republic, Semifinal, Tampere, Finland, NHL Network, 11 a.m.
GOLF
DP World Tour: The Dutch Open, Third Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands, Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Third Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich., Golf Channel, 1 p.m.; NBC, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas, Golf Channel, 2 p.m.; CBS, 5:30 p.m.
LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Quarterfinals, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas, Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Big Ten Tournament, Semifinals, Omaha, Neb., BTN, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and 6 and 10 p.m. (if necessary)
Big South Tournament Championship, High Point, N.C., ESPNU, noon
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
NCAA Tournament: Cornell vs. Rutgers, Semifinal, East Hartford, Conn., ESPN2, noon
NCAA Tournament: Princeton vs. Maryland, Semifinal, East Hartford, Conn., ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
NCAA Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. Florida, Blacksburg Super Regional, Game 2, Blacksburg, Va., ESPN, noon
NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma vs. UCF, Norman Super Regional, Game 2, Norman, Okla., ESPN, 2 p.m.
NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary), ESPN, 4 p.m.
NCAA Tournament: Mississippi St. vs. Arizona, Starkville Super Regional, Game 2, Starkville, Miss., ESPNU, 4 p.m.
NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary), ESPN2, 6 p.m.
NCAA Tournament: Stanford vs. Oregon St., Stanford Super Regional, Game 2, Stanford, Calif., ESPNU, 6 p.m.
NCAA Tournament: UCLA vs. Duke, Los Angeles Super Regional, Game 2, Los Angeles, ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.
NCAA Tournament: Arizona St. vs. Northwestern, Tempe Super Regional, Game 2, Tempe, Ariz., ESPN2, 11 p.m.
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 12:30 p.m.
COLLEGE RUGBY
Collegiate Rugby Sevens Championships: Men’s First Round and Women’s Quarterfinals, New Orleans, CBSSN, 2 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
Baltimore at Boston (Game 1), MLB Network, noon
Cleveland at Detroit, FS1, WBET-AM 1230, WCSR-FM 92.1, 4 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, Fox, 7 p.m.
Regional Coverage: Toronto at LA Angels, MLB Network, 10 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at NY Rangers, Game 6, ESPN, 8 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs. Real Madrid, Final, Saint-Denis, France, CBS, 3 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round OR Round of 16, Paris, NBC, 11 a.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
World Athletics Diamond League: The Prefontaine Classic, Eugene, Ore., CNBC, 4 p.m.; NBC, 4:30 p.m.
USFL FOOTBALL
New Jersey vs. Tampa Bay, Birmingham, Ala., USA, noon
New Orleans vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala., FS1, 9 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
Las Vegas at Chicago, ABC, 3 p.m.
Washington at Connecticut, NBAtv, 7 p.m.
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership: Carlton at Collingwood, FS2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)
AFL Premiership: Essendon at Port Adelaide, FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)
