Prep Basketball Chicken dinner available during Fremont twin bill
FREMONT — Nelson’s Port-A-Pit Chicken will be available during Fremont’s varsity doubleheader with Churubusco Friday, starting at 4 p.m.
A chicken dinner is $12 and includes a half-chicken, pit potatoes, dessert and drink. All the profits from the dinner will go to the Fremont Classroom Teachers Association Scholarship Fund.
The girls’ game starts at 6 p.m., and the boys’ contest will follow.
Prep Softball Fremont needs a varsity coach for 2020 season
FREMONT — Fremont High School needs a varsity softball coach for the upcoming 2020 season.
Persons interested in the position should contact FHS athletic director Roger Probst before Jan. 31. Call Probst at 495-9876.
College Wrestling Trine falls to Scots
ALMA, Mich. — Trine University lost to Alma 42-9 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association dual Tuesday night.
Thunder heavyweight Matthew Abraham earned a pin in the first period. Trine’s Chase Gibson won a 10-5 decision over Austin Popp at 197 pounds.
The Thunder will host MIAA rival Olivet next Thursday at 7 p.m.
Alma 42, Trine 9
125 — Austin Wieczorek (Alma) pinned Anthony Eberle, 1:02. 133 — Trent Lashuay (Alma) pinned Sebastian Iverson, 2:01. 141 — Brendan Ladd (Alma) pinned Justin Davis, 1:21. 149 — Joseph Muzzin (Alma) tech. fall Nevan Freestone 19-3, 5:57. 157 — Zachary Cooper (Alma) major dec. Riley Rasler 10-2. 165 — Jayce Kuehnlein (Alma) pinned Owen Conklin, 2:47. 174 — Lucas Brewer (Alma) pinned Efrain Amezquita, 2:02. 184 — Grayson Richter (Alma) dec. Jacob Andrina 10-3. 197 — Chase Gibson (TU) dec. Austin Popp 10-5. 285 — Matthew Abraham (TU) pinned Peter Nicaj, 1:25.
