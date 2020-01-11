LIGONIER — West Noble went 4-1 in its home Super Dual Saturday.
The Chargers defeated Bremen (66-14), Bishop Luers (60-17), Whitko (71-12) and White Pigeon, Michigan (57-23). West Noble’s lone loss came against Jimtown, 53-21.
West Noble senior 160-pounder Shayne Tierney earned the 100th win of his prep wrestling career during the busy day.
The Jimmies, Northridge and NorthWood were all 5-0 on the day to lead the 14-team event.
East Noble Invitational
In Kendallville, the host Knights finished third to lead area teams with 190 points.
Lakeland was seventh with 97 points and Westview was ninth with 50 points. Garrett’s junior varsity team was fifth with 126.
Aidan Sprague (113) and Keegan Malott (106) won their weight class championships for East Noble. Sprague defeated Huntington North’s Brady Lewis 9-0 in the 113 final, and Malott won a 10-3 decision over Gabe Miller in the 106 championship match.
Grant Owens (132) and Jacob Graden (170) each finished second for the Knights. Blaine Malott (126), Jacob Everson (160) and Kainon Carico (195) took thirds. Ezra Belhumeur (152), Caden Conley (182) and Omer Varol (220) all placed fourth.
For Garrett’s JV team, Trey Richards was second at 160. Brayden Baker (138), Doug Merriman (182) and Charlie Newman (220) had third-place finishes.
For the Lakers, Ben Miller (120), Kyle Terry (138) and heavyweight Miguel Delapaz also finished second along with Gabe Miller. Delapaz and the Miller boys had two pins apiece on the day.
Keegan Schlabach placed third at 113 for Lakeland. He had two pins, then won a 7-2 decision over Manchester’s Brock Casper.
Doug Calvillo was second at 152 for Westview. He had two pins before getting pinned by Huntington North’s Cody Mccune in the championship match.
Manchester edged second-place Huntington North, 200-198.5.
Bill Kerbel Invitational
At New Haven, Eastside was fourth with 154 points and DeKalb was seventh with 133.
Bishop Dwenger and Bluffton tied for first with 187 points, and Homestead was third with 182.
The Blazers had four runners-up: Lane Burns at 138, Kris Patrick at 160, Treyven McKinley at 170 and Jackson Wicker at 182. Patrick had three pins. Burns and Wicker had two pins each.
Keegan Miller was third at 220 and Briar Munsey was fourth at 126.
Baron Blake Rowe won the 182 championship. He was 3-0 on the day with two pins. That included a pin in 57 seconds of Wicker in the championship match.
Mason Chase was third for DeKalb at 106. He won a 13-3 major decision over Homestead’s Austin Crowder in the third-place match.
